White House urges landlords to hold off on evictions as moratorium ends

By United Press International
Gephardt Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAug. 3 (UPI) — The Biden administration scrambled on Monday to stave off an expected nationwide wave of COVID-19 related evictions, urging landlords hold off for 30 days as financial help makes it way to strapped tenants. With millions of struggling Americans facing the prospect of being kicked out of...

