Frankfort Woman Arrested for Driving With Alcohol & Controlled Substance

A woman from Frankfort was arrested on July 30 for having an open container and a controlled substance.

Alanah Lee Larson was stopped on 45 ½ Road near 12 Road in Liberty Township a little after midnight.

Troopers from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post pulled the 29-year-old over for driving without insurance.

They say they found an open container of alcohol in Larson’s cup holder.

After searching the vehicle further, troopers say they also found Hydrocodone, a Schedule II narcotic.

Larson is being held at the Wexford County Jail. Her bond was set at $25,000.

She’s scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 17.