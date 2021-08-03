Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

KC Chiefs training camp will take it up a notch with pads on

By Matt Conner
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday, everything changes for the K.C. Chiefs, as with every other team ready to put the pads on in training camp. The ability to suddenly practice in full gear is going to change the way fans and analysts see how the Chiefs are truly coming along after a week of practicing in t-shirts and shorts.

arrowheadaddict.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

119K+
Followers
313K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jarran Reed
Person
Anthony Hitchens
Person
Trey Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kc Chiefs#Orlando Brown Jr#Nfl Combine#American Football#Kc Chiefs#The K C Chiefs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLArrowhead Pride

Chiefs training camp notebook: Steve Spagnuolo provides early clues on ‘21 changes

After the team’s workout on Wednesday, Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo took the podium for the first time training camp began. Like the offensive side of the football, the Chiefs have not gone through drastic changes on the defensive side, but the team is hoping the subtle changes they made tip the scale in the unit taking another step forward in 2021.
NFLarrowheadaddict.com

Patrick Mahomes among players reporting to KC Chiefs training camp

If you’re like the rest of us in Chiefs Kingdom, you’ve had July 23 circled on your calendar for quite some time. It’s the very first day that players are set to report to training camp, which for the K.C. Chiefs means that we’re going to see some of our favorite players arriving at St. Joseph, Missouri. We’re also likely to hear from some of the team’s players and coaches as they settle in for the beginning of the preseason.
NFLKVOE

Kansas City Chiefs to open training camp Wednesday

The Kansas City Chiefs held their 3rd and final day of the early training camp Monday that included Rookies, quarterbacks, and players returning from injury. The remainder of the 90-man roster was slated to report Monday night. The first full-squad practice is scheduled for Wednesday. The Kansas City Chiefs made...
NFLKansas City Star

SportsBeat KC: Chiefs begin to find answers for 2021 at training camp

The Chiefs are at Missouri Western for training camp and it feels right. The team conducted camp at Arrowhead Stadium last year because of the pandemic, but they’re back in St. Joseph for the 11th time in 12 years. Coaches, quarterbacks and first-year players arrived on Friday. The veterans reported on Monday and fans are allowed to attend mid-week.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Former Chiefs De’Anthony Thomas, Demetrius Harris take free agent visits

A couple of familiar faces for K.C. Chiefs fans have earned some new free agent visits recently, giving them hopes of extending their NFL careers for another season. Both wide receiver De’Anthony Thomas and tight end Demetrius Harris recently worked out for new franchises this week with the Arizona Cardinals and New Orleans Saints, respectively.
NFLnewspressnow.com

Chiefs wrap up Day 5 with pads set to come on Tuesday

Aug. 3—Even offenses that have been to back-to-back Super Bowls have a bad day at the office. So was the case with the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, as the defense intercepted Patrick Mahomes II three times and multiple young wide receivers had timing issues with the former MVP. "We...
NFLUSA Today

Chiefs veterans report to training camp today

Kansas City Chiefs rookies, quarterbacks and injured players reported to training camp last week. On Monday, the remaining veterans on the 90-man offseason roster will join the team in St. Joseph, Missouri for training camp. Veterans aren’t scheduled to begin practicing until Wednesday when training camp officially kicks off. However, they’ll all arrive and get situated at Missouri Western State University today.
NFLWichita Eagle

SportsBeat KC: Day 2 of full-squad Chiefs camp is about Chris Jones (and Pilates)

The Chiefs worked through the heat on the second day of full-squad training camp and are beginning to work out the kinks now, too. The defense seemed ahead of the offense this week, and defensive end Chris Jones moved well in his new position. You’ll hear from Jones in this episode of our daily SportsBeat KC podcast, including some of the changes he made during the offseason. Also, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire feels ready to make big strides in his second season, and tells us why.
NFLchatsports.com

Checking in on the key roster battles in Chiefs training camp

Kansas City Chiefs, Mecole Hardman, Deandre Baker, Missouri Western State University, Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, Trey Smith, Marcus Kemp, Anthony Hitchens, Ben Niemann, Demarcus Robinson. Training camp is all about competition. One-on-ones between offensive and defensive linemen, receivers and defensive backs — and live team periods — signify that real football is...
NFLchatsports.com

KC Chiefs: Tyreek Hill dealing with knee tendinitis in camp

Jul 28, 2021; St. Joseph, MO, United States; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs the ball after a catch during training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports. Like every other NFL team this time of year, the K.C. Chiefs are doing...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Kansas City Chiefs: Tyrann Mathieu ranked best safety in NFL

The Kansas City Chiefs really need to do what they can to get Tyrann Mathieu on a new contract as soon as possible. Landing Tyrann Mathieu continues to be a huge move for the Kansas City Chiefs. That signing has paid off time and time again as the Chiefs were able to get one of the best defensive backs in the NFL at the time.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs defenders Alex Okafor, Derrick Nnadi impressed by new-look offensive line

If the 2021 NFL season started tomorrow the Kansas City Chiefs would likely have five new starters on the offensive line. For the majority of training camp, the new-look offensive line in Kansas City hasn’t included a starter from last season. Most recently the starting unit has featured trade acquisition Orlando Brown Jr. at left tackle, big-money free agent Joe Thuney at left guard, rookie Creed Humphrey at center, rookie Trey Smith at right guard and virtual rookie Lucas Niang at right tackle. This group is still jelling together ahead of the season, but early indications are that they’ll be a much-improved unit from 2020’s group.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Johnson’s Surprising Admission

The 1990s Dallas Cowboys are one of the greatest teams in NFL history, but they could have been even greater if not for the tumultuous relationship between owner Jerry Jones and head coach Jimmy Johnson. The Cowboys won two Super Bowls with Johnson – and one more in the 1990s...
NFLRoll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Jalen Hurts on the move?

Last night via CBS Sports, this little tidbit blew up, re: Deshaun Watson trade rumors. It’s no secret that Watson is unhappy in Houston. After enduring more sacks than any NFL quarterback the last five years, why wouldn’t he be? The Texans and their genius coaching and managerial staff (Oh, wait. Sorry. That was the same guy last season) did not prioritize offensive line personnel or efficient playcalling (and thus his health) for the first five years of his career. But, after there was a change in coaches last season, and Watson was freed from Houston’s overreliance on slow-developing play-action plays, for the first time in his career Watson left games with as clean a jersey as he was apt to get — overall Watson took 12 sacks in 11 games down the stretch, and had a 7.6% sack rate for the season (which was still far above league average).
NFLCBS Sports

Video emerges of vicious hit at Panthers training camp, J.T. Ibe apologizes for sending teammate to hospital

There was a scary moment at Panthers practice on Tuesday that ended with receiver Keith Kirkwood being hospitalized after taking a vicious hit from safety J.T. Ibe. Panthers coach Matt Rhule was so upset with the hit that he decided to cut Ibe after practice ended. Following his release from the team, Ibe didn't get a chance to meet with the media, but he did do a brief one-on-one interview with the Charlotte Observer.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Mike Vrabel Booted Titans Rookie Player From Practice

A day after the Carolina Panthers released safety J.T. Ibe for a brutal hit on wide receiver Keith Kirkwood, the Tennessee Titans found themselves in a similar situation at their own training camp. Mike Vrabel decided to remove one of his rookies from practice on Wednesday. After rookie safety Brady...

Comments / 0

Community Policy