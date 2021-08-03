Ford Admits It’s Wasting Money On Incentives And Is Eying Build-To-Order

In recent months, Consumer Reports has bestowed a lot of love on the Ford Edge, naming it one of the most reliable mid-size crossovers, one of the best and most affordable used vehicles for teenagers, one of the best SUVs available for less than $40,000, one of the best mid-size crossovers with standard safety features for under $35k, and a top 10 best SUV on sale today. However, the 2021 Ford Explorer didn’t fare quite as well, making Consumer Reports‘ most recent list of two- and three-row SUVs to avoid.