Economy

Ford Admits It’s Wasting Money On Incentives And Is Eying Build-To-Order

By Angel Sergeev
Motor1.com
Motor1.com
 3 days ago
The ongoing global chip shortage is causing major financial losses for many automakers, including Ford which is losing ground at both sides of the big pond in terms of sales and deliveries. Nevertheless, the Blue oval company registered a $1.5-billion increase in the operating profit for the second quarter of the year thanks to more sales of expensive SUVs and trucks. Ford has a few more levers to pull, and boss Jim Farley knows where to look at.

Motor1.com

Motor1.com

Motor1.com covers everything automotive: cars, sportscars, supercars, sedans, SUVs, motorcycles, auto shows, and more. And we do this all while delivering the latest news, car reviews, buying guides, pricing, and premium video.

