Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minneapolis, MN

King and Companies receives certification for Small and Women Business Enterprise

hometownsource.com
 3 days ago

King and Companies, in collaboration with the cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul, has again been officially certified as a Small and Women-Owned Business. The Central Certification (CERT) program is an initiative designed to help small businesses operated by women and minorities to grow and thrive in local communities. The program seeks to promote market growth, increase competitiveness, and create jobs among participating businesses.

www.hometownsource.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Business
Minneapolis, MN
Business
City
Minneapolis, MN
City
Saint Paul, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cert#Employee Benefits#Cert#Companies#Rhu#Chhc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Resurgent Taliban take provincial capital, kill Afghan govt spokesman

KABUL, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Taliban insurgents captured an Afghan provincial capital and killed the government's senior media officer in Kabul on Friday amid a deteriorating security situation as U.S. and other foreign troops withdraw. A police spokesman in southern Nimroz province said the capital Zaranj had fallen to the...
SportsPosted by
Reuters

IOC removes two Belarus coaches, sprinter says order came from 'high up'

TOKYO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Two Belarus coaches who cut short sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya's Tokyo Games have had their accreditation revoked and were removed from the athletes village, the IOC said on Friday. Athletics head coach Yuri Moisevich and team official Artur Shumak were asked to leave the Olympic village,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy