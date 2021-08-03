King and Companies receives certification for Small and Women Business Enterprise
King and Companies, in collaboration with the cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul, has again been officially certified as a Small and Women-Owned Business. The Central Certification (CERT) program is an initiative designed to help small businesses operated by women and minorities to grow and thrive in local communities. The program seeks to promote market growth, increase competitiveness, and create jobs among participating businesses.www.hometownsource.com
Comments / 0