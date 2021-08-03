The Zen Masters of Radio Sales: 40 Years of WRSI

Sweet Venus faces off with foggy Neptune on Monday, August 9, at 8:19 AM: With this aspect, there may be a distortion of appearances. We’re seeing things through the looking glass, which can be very glamorous and Hollywood, or it could feel like we’re getting a warped self-image. Whatever’s happening, it’s smoke and mirrors. There is the potential to fall for potential, and to feel disappointed when things aren’t exactly like the movies. We can romanticize anything, which can be good. Every love story needs fantasy, but look out for the psychedelic twists!