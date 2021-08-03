Cancel
Author Correction: Early induction of C/EBPβ expression as a potential marker of steroid responsive colitis

By Mushref Bakri Assas
 4 days ago

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-019-48251-9, published online 11 September 2019. The original version of this Article contained an error in the spelling of the author Mushref Bakri Assas which was incorrectly given as Bakri M Assas. The original Article and accompanying Supplementary Information file have been corrected. Author information. Affiliations.

Health
Science
