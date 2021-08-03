Author Correction: Early induction of C/EBPβ expression as a potential marker of steroid responsive colitis

Correction to: Communications Physics https://doi.org/10.1038/s42005-020-00492-1, published online 4 December 2020. The Supplementary Information (Supp. Note 3) was amended to replace a minus sign with a plus in Eq. (21). This affects the expression of the effective width \(w_e\) in Eq. (22), also appearing as Eq. (7) in the article’s Methods. The amended Supplementary Information (SI) includes the corrected equations and a short analysis demonstrating that the snap-off in drainage occurs at the critical external head \(H_c\), in agreement with our simulations. The Methods in the main article was corrected in a similar manner; also, the linear approximation in Eq. (6) was replaced by the exact solution. Below we provide a detailed list of changes to Supplementary Information and main article Methods (by order of appearance):