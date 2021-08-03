Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Author Correction: Strain driven emergence of topological non-triviality in YPdBi thin films

By Vishal Bhardwaj
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-86936-2, published online 06 April 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Acknowledgments section. “SS, NB and RC acknowledges the financial assistance received from SPARC proposal #754.”. “SS, NB and RC acknowledge the financial assistance received from SPARC proposal #754 &...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vishal Bhardwaj
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Topological#Scientific Reports#Russia#Ss#Nb#Sparc#Dst Nm#Loughborough University#The Creative Commons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
NewsBreak
Science
Place
New Delhi, IN
NewsBreak
Google
Related
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: Levodopa inhibits the development of lens-induced myopia in chicks

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-70271-z, published online 06 August 2020. The original version of this Article contained errors. In Table 1, some of the values for “Concentration (% w/v)” and “Amount Given (mg/day)” were incorrectly reported. In Table 1, in the ‘Concentration’ column, for Levodopa/Spiperone/Lens (line 13) and Levodopa/Spiperone/Diffuser (line...
Mental HealthNature.com

Author Correction: Transdiagnostic Phenotyping Reveals a Host of Metacognitive Deficits Implicated in Compulsivity

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-59646-4, published online 19 February 2020. The Methods section in the original version of this Article was incomplete. The subsection ‘Self-report psychiatric questionnaires & IQ’ now reads:. “Participants completed a range of self-report psychiatric assessments after the behavioural task. To enable application of the transdiagnostic analysis...
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: Dynamic causal modelling of immune heterogeneity

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-91011-x, published online 31 May 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Acknowledgments section. “AB is supported by a Medical Research Council doctoral studentship [D79/543369/D-OTH/170890].”. “AB is supported by a Medical Research Council doctoral studentship [MR/N013867/1].”. The original Article has been...
GoogleNature.com

Author Correction: Reduced dispersibility of flushable wet wipes after wet storage

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-86971-z, published online 12 April 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors. The official method to test wet wipe flushability in the USA is the guideline INDA/EDANA GD4 (2018) 'Guidelines for Assessing the Flushability of Disposable Nonwoven Products'. We now clarified that the measurement method to assess flushability utilized in the article deviates from INDA/EDANA GD4 in several major aspects, as described in the new Supplementary File. Therefore, from the change in dispersibility found in the publication no conclusion can be drawn for the dispersibility of commercial wet wipes.
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: TNFα increases tyrosine hydroxylase expression in human monocytes

Correction to: npj Parkinson’s Disease https://doi.org/10.1038/s41531-021-00201-x, published online 20 July 2021. The original version of the published Article had a mistake in the Competing Interests section. The Competing Interests have been updated to the following: Malú Gámez Tansey is a co-inventor on the XPro1595 patent, and is a consultant to and has stock ownership in INmune Bio, which has licensed XPro1595 for neurological indications. The remaining authors declare no competing interests. The HTML and PDF versions of the Article have been corrected.
ScienceNature.com

Correction: Non-antibiotic pharmaceuticals enhance the transmission of exogenous antibiotic resistance genes through bacterial transformation

Correction to: The ISME Journal https://doi.org/10.1038/s41396-020-0679-2 The article “Non-antibiotic pharmaceuticals enhance the transmission of exogenous antibiotic resistance genes through bacterial transformation”, written by Yue Wang, Ji Lu, Jan Engelstädter, Shuai Zhang, Pengbo Ding, Likai Mao, Zhiguo Yuan, Philip L. Bond and Jianhua Guo, was originally published Online First without Open Access. After publication in volume 14, issue 8, page 2179–2196 the author decided to opt for Open Choice and to make the article an Open Access publication. Therefore, the copyright of the article has been changed to © The Author(s) 2020 and the article is forthwith distributed under the terms of the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License, which permits use, sharing, adaptation, distribution and reproduction in any medium or format, as long as you give appropriate credit to the original author(s) and the source, provide a link to the Creative Commons licence, and indicate if changes were made.
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: The origin of hysteresis and memory of two-phase flow in disordered media

Correction to: Communications Physics https://doi.org/10.1038/s42005-020-00492-1, published online 4 December 2020. The Supplementary Information (Supp. Note 3) was amended to replace a minus sign with a plus in Eq. (21). This affects the expression of the effective width \(w_e\) in Eq. (22), also appearing as Eq. (7) in the article’s Methods. The amended Supplementary Information (SI) includes the corrected equations and a short analysis demonstrating that the snap-off in drainage occurs at the critical external head \(H_c\), in agreement with our simulations. The Methods in the main article was corrected in a similar manner; also, the linear approximation in Eq. (6) was replaced by the exact solution. Below we provide a detailed list of changes to Supplementary Information and main article Methods (by order of appearance):
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: Summertime increases in upper-ocean stratification and mixed-layer depth

Correction to: Nature https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-021-03303-x Published online 24 March 2021. In this Article, the code used to compute stratification values omitted the gravitational acceleration coefficient. All values for mean stratification or change in stratification should have been multiplied by the appropriate coefficient (9.81 m s−2); the values on colour scale bars of Figs. 2a–d, 3a, b, Extended Data Figs. 4e–h, 5a, b, 9a, and on the x axes in Fig. 3a, b, have therefore been increased by an order of magnitude.
CancerNature.com

Author Correction: Targeting public neoantigens for cancer immunotherapy

Correction to: Nature Cancer https://doi.org/10.1038/s43018-021-00210-y, published online 17 May 2021. In the version of this article initially published, the seventh label along the vertical axis of Fig. 3 (IDH1 p.Arg132Cys) was incorrect, and ten labels (TCGA project names) along the horizontal axis of Fig. 3 were not in the correct order. The correct label along the vertical axis is ‘KRAS p.Gly12Cys’, and the correct order for labels along the horizontal axis is now provided. The errors have been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the article.
WildlifeNature.com

Publisher Correction: Silica nanoparticles as pesticide against insects of different feeding types and their non-target attraction of predators

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-93518-9, published online 14 July 2021. In the original version of this Article Ahmed F. Thabet and Hessien A. Boraei were incorrectly affiliated with ‘The Kyushu University Museum, Fukuoka, Japan’. The correct affiliations are listed below. Affiliation 1:. Economic Entomology Department, Faculty of Agriculture, Kafrelsheikh University,...
CancerNature.com

Author Correction: The incidence and clinical analysis of non‑melanoma skin cancer

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-83502-8, published online 22 February 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors in the Affiliations. Affiliation 2 was incorrectly given as ‘Department of Bone Marrow Transplantation and Hematology-Oncology, The Maria Skłodowska-Curie Memorial Cancer Centre and Institute of Oncology, Branch in Gliwice, Gliwice, Poland’. The...
Sciencearxiv.org

Fate of Topological Edge States in Disordered Periodically-driven Nonlinear Systems

We explore topological edge states in periodically driven nonlinear systems. Based on a self-consistency method adjusted to periodically driven systems, we obtain stationary states associated with topological phases unique to Floquet systems. In addition, we study the linear stability of these edge states and reveal that Floquet stationary edge states experience a sort of transition between two regions I and II, in which lifetimes of these edge states are extremely long and short, respectively. We characterize the transitions in lifetimes by Krein signatures or equivalently the pseudo-Hermiticity breaking, and clarify that the transitions between regions I and II are signified by collisions of edge-dominant eigenstates of Floquet operators for fluctuations. We also analyze the effects of random potentials and clarify that lifetimes of various stationary edge states are equalized due to the randomness-induced mixing of edge- and bulk-dominant eigenstates. This intriguing phenomenon originating from a competition between the nonlinearity and randomness results in that random potentials prolong lifetimes in the region II and vice versa in the region I. These changes of lifetimes induced by nonlinear and/or random effects should be detectable in experiments by preparing initial states akin to the edge states.
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: The Adaptive and Innate Immune Cell Landscape of Uterine Leiomyosarcomas

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-57627-1, published online 20 January 2020. The original version of this Article contained an error in Affiliation 4, which incorrectly given as ‘Department of Experimental Oncology, European Institute of Oncology, via Adamello 16, 20139, Milan, Italy.’ The correct affiliation is listed below:. Department of Experimental Oncology,...
ChemistryNature.com

Author Correction: Dynamic consolidated bioprocessing for innovative lab-scale production of bacterial alkaline phosphatase from Bacillus paralicheniformis strain APSO

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-85207-4, published online 16 March 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the legend of Figure 1. “Schematic illustration the utilization of biogenic apatite waste to scale up the production of bacterial ALP from the Bacillus paralicheniformis strain APSO to the benchtop...
ScienceNature.com

Correction: Serine-dependent redox homeostasis regulates glioblastoma cell survival

Correction to: British Journal of Cancer https://doi.org/10.1038/s41416-020-0794-x, published online 17 March 2020. The article “Serine-dependent redox homeostasis regulates glioblastoma cell survival”, written by Anna L. Engel, Nadja I. Lorenz, Kevin Klann, Christian Münch, Cornelia Depner, Joachim P. Steinbach, Michael W. Ronellenfitsch and Anna-Luisa Luger, was originally published electronically on the publisher’s internet portal on 17 March 2020 without open access. With the author(s)’ decision to opt for Open Choice the copyright of the article changed on 23 July 2021 to © The Author(s) 2021 and the article is forthwith distributed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License, which permits use, sharing, adaptation, distribution and reproduction in any medium or format, as long as you give appropriate credit to the original author(s) and the source, provide a link to the Creative Commons licence, and indicate if changes were made. The images or other third party material in this article are included in the article’s Creative Commons licence, unless indicated otherwise in a credit line to the material. If material is not included in the article’s Creative Commons licence and your intended use is not permitted by statutory regulation or exceeds the permitted use, you will need to obtain permission directly from the copyright holder. To view a copy of this licence, visit http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/.
ScienceNature.com

Publisher Correction: Altered endothelial dysfunction-related miRs in plasma from ME/CFS patients

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-89834-9, published online 19 May 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors. Affiliation 5 was incorrectly given as ‘Centro de Estatística e Aplicações, Universidade de Lisboa, Lisbon, Portugal’. The correct affiliation is listed below. ‘CEAUL - Centro de Estatística e Aplicações da Universidade de...
Mental HealthNature.com

Publisher Correction: Primitive visual channels have a causal role in cognitive transfer

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-88271-y, published online 22 April 2021. In the original version of this article Shai Gabay and Roi Cohen Kadosh were omitted as equally contributing authors. The original article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. These authors contributed equally: Shai Gabay and Roi Cohen Kadosh. Affiliations.
WildlifeNature.com

Author Correction: Modeling and live imaging of mechanical instabilities in the zebrafish aorta during hematopoiesis

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-88667-w, published online 29 April 2021. In the original version of this Article Dmitrii Chalin was incorrectly affiliated with ‘Faculty of Physics, Southern Federal University, Zorge 5, Rostov-on-Don, 344090, Russian Federation’. The correct affiliation is listed below. Research and Education Center “Materials”, Don State Technical University,...
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: Cell spheroid fusion: beyond liquid drops model

The original version of this Article contained an error in the spelling of the author Anastasia I. Shpichka which was incorrectly given as Anastasia A. Shpichka. The original Article and accompanying Supplementary Information file have been corrected. FSBSI “Institute of General Pathology and Pathophysiology”, 8, Baltiyskaya st., Moscow, 125315, Russia.

Comments / 0

Community Policy