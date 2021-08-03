Cancel
Electronics

First-gen Echo Show 5 returns to an all-time low of $45 on Amazon

By M. Moon
Engadget
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. You can now grab the first-gen Echo Show 5 for $45 on...

InternetHGTV

Amazon Has a Secret Online Outlet and the Deals Are Good

Savvy shoppers know that Amazon Prime members often see better prices than non-members, but did you know that there's another way to save big while browsing Amazon? There's a website within a website just for clearance buys with discounted electronics, homewares, appliances and more up to 80 percent off. Yes, really. Amazon Outlet is kind of like the front dollar section of Target mixed with that random clearance aisle in the back of TJMaxx peppered with a little bit of Best Buy Black Friday sales. And don't get the "outlet" part confused with Amazon Second Chance. These products are brand-new, have never been opened and are massively discounted. It's a good rule of thumb to check this page first before doing a general search as you might find exactly what you're looking for already on sale. We've poured through the outlet's dozens of categories and highlighted the best sales, from bedding 80 percent off to lawn equipment under $80. There's a little bit of everything here. So, take a peek at our top picks and treat yourself to some seriously sweet deals.
ElectronicsCNET

'Alexa' isn't the only thing your Amazon Echo can listen for. Here's what else

Alexa-enabled devices with cameras can be your eyes while you're away, but any Amazon Echo device can become a second set of ears, whether you're at home or not. A surprisingly powerful new beta feature called Sound Detection lets Alexa listen for sounds other than just the wake word (typically "Alexa," but it doesn't have to be). When your device detects those sounds, it can then launch a series of commands in response.
Electronicsxda-developers

Samsung sneakily opened up its free TV streaming service to all

Samsung TV Plus is a TV streaming service that lets Samsung smart TV owners watch live TV channels for free. Initially, the service was exclusive to Samsung smart TVs, but that changed last year when the South Korean electronics giant brought it to mobile and tablets. Samsung also expanded the service to multiple markets, including India, earlier this year. But one hurdle remained: you must own a Samsung smart TV or a Galaxy smartphone to access this free TV streaming service. But that’s no longer the case.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

These MASSIVE 4K TVs are on clearance for next to nothing today

Nothing immerses you in your favorites shows, movies, and games like a big 4K TV screen, and you’ll have your choice of the top brands with these 4K TV deals and Best Buy TV deals happening now. Also, for a limited time, you can save $80 on a 65-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV, or get $50 off a massive, 75-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV. Those are impressive discounts on some of the top 4K TVs. Don’t miss out!
Shoppingtheeverygirl.com

11 Amazon Prime Hacks That Make Life So Much Easier

Of all of the different subscription services that I invest in, Amazon Prime is my most beloved of all. I jumped on the train when I was in college for free, two-day shipping and I stuck around for all of the other perks that it has to offer. Out of toilet paper? Amazon Prime. Ready to revamp my workspace? Amazon Prime. Need a refill on my favorite makeup primer? Amazon Prime. Don’t want to spend an arm and a leg on sunglasses that I’ll likely lose or accidentally sit on? Amazon Prime.
ElectronicsAOL Corp

Amazon shoppers say these $7 earbuds are 'better than AirPods' — now 65 percent off with this hidden coupon!

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Finding a stellar pair of wireless earbuds — ones that rival AirPods, say — for less than $10 seems like a dream. Well, consider this a wakeup call, because these top-rated Wshdz S11 Wireless Earbuds are on sale for just $7 with promo code 65TZZIG6 at checkout, down from $20 at Amazon. You'll save a ginormous 65 percent...you know, if you grab them before someone else does.
ShoppingDigital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this 70-inch 4K TV today

If you want the largest TV you can afford, you’re going to love this deal from Walmart. Right now, you can buy an impressive 70-inch TCL 4K TV for just $600. That’s a huge saving of $100 for an equally huge TV. For a fantastic home cinema-style experience for less, you really need to snap up one of these TVs while stocks last. You won’t be disappointed and we’re just about to tell you all about why it’s a great deal.
Electronicsgamingideology.com

Samsung TV owners just lost an exclusive feature on their TVs

Samsung TV owners will be well aware of the popular TV Plus app that comes pre-installed on their new smart TVs. This non-subscription and ad-supported service offers a wide range of channels and shows, including content from Vevo Pop, CNN, SuperToons TV, and the Comedy Channel. The best part is that you can tune into Samsung absolutely free with over 90 channels that can be watched without having to provide credit card or bank details.
ShoppingFlorida Times-Union

The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this weekend

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Looking for bargains this weekend? Us too. The good news is, if you're looking for items to make your summer that much better, Amazon has deals aplenty on top-rated items, including some that the Reviewed team has deemed the best of the best.
Cell PhonesDigital Trends

Dell is practically giving away refurbished iPads this weekend

Tablets have carved their niche as mobile devices that fill the gap between smartphones and laptops. This is why tablet deals are always popular, and if you’re an Apple fan, you’re likely always on the lookout for iPad deals. However, if the discounted iPads that you see are still outside your budget, you might want to start searching for refurbished iPad deals, like Dell’s offer for the 128GB, Wi-Fi version of the 6th-generation iPad. The tablet’s price is down to $319, after a $138 discount to its original price of $457.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day 2021: Will there be a second sale this year?

The mother of all sales, Amazon Prime Day is over for yet another year – or is it? Having taken place on 21 and 22 June, 2021’s event was one of the online giant’s biggest yet, with more than 250 million items purchased by Prime members worldwide.But now that the sale has come to an end, many bargain hunters are wondering if Amazon is planning to host a second event later in the year.In 2020, Prime Day was postponed from its usual July slot until October in order to better support the safety of employees during the coronavirus pandemic, which...
ElectronicsThe Verge

Amazon and Best Buy’s latest Fire TVs have a sleeker design and better HDR

Amazon and Best Buy are continuing on with their TV partnership that started three years ago. Today, the companies announced new Insignia and Toshiba TVs that run Amazon’s Fire TV software. The latest F50 series improves on previous “Fire TV Edition” sets — Amazon is just calling them “Fire TVs” now — with expanded quantum dot HDR color for a more vivid picture. The new models also feature slimmer bezels, DTS Virtual-X audio from the built-in speakers, and continue to support Dolby Vision HDR.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

The latest Apple TV 4K just got a rare price cut at Amazon

If you’ve already heavily invested in the Apple ecosystem, or you’re thinking about trying out a streaming box as your first Apple device, you should check out the Apple TV deals that you can take advantage of right now. Amazon is actually offering a rare discount for the 32GB version of the second-generation Apple TV 4K, reducing the streaming box’s price by $10 to $169, from its original price of $179.
RetailPosted by
BGR.com

The $60 thermometer bought by 1M+ people in 2020 is only $19.99 right now at Amazon

You might not be familiar with the brand iHealth, and that’s understandable. The company doesn’t spend anything on advertising here in the US. It focuses on modern home health care products that feature elevated designs like high-end consumer electronics. Since it doesn’t have a massive marketing budget though, its products are usually very affordable. That changed last year, however, when the brand’s flagship iHealth PT3 No-Touch Forehead Thermometer skyrocketed in price to $60. It should go without saying that the pandemic was obviously the catalyst, but it wasn’t an issue of greed. Shipping issues and sky-high tariffs on Chinese imports caused...

