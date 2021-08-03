Author Correction: Dynamic consolidated bioprocessing for innovative lab-scale production of bacterial alkaline phosphatase from Bacillus paralicheniformis strain APSO
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-85207-4, published online 16 March 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the legend of Figure 1. “Schematic illustration the utilization of biogenic apatite waste to scale up the production of bacterial ALP from the Bacillus paralicheniformis strain APSO to the benchtop...www.nature.com
Comments / 0