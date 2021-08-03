Cancel
Chemistry

Author Correction: Dynamic consolidated bioprocessing for innovative lab-scale production of bacterial alkaline phosphatase from Bacillus paralicheniformis strain APSO

By Soad A. Abdelgalil
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-85207-4, published online 16 March 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the legend of Figure 1. “Schematic illustration the utilization of biogenic apatite waste to scale up the production of bacterial ALP from the Bacillus paralicheniformis strain APSO to the benchtop...

Science
Computer Science
Chemistry
Worldalthealthworks.com

Korean Researchers Find Natural Substance Inhibiting the Mutation of COVID-19

The coronavirus situation has made front-page headlines across the world, as lawmakers, doctors, and politicians continue to debate the best way to keep the virus contained. Despite the world’s focus on finding new ways to combat the disease, very little if any attention is being paid to natural substances that could aid in this quest, even though nearly 80 percent of the top 150 prescription drugs were derived from plant based sources according to a 1997 report from the Ecology Society of America.
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: Levodopa inhibits the development of lens-induced myopia in chicks

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-70271-z, published online 06 August 2020. The original version of this Article contained errors. In Table 1, some of the values for “Concentration (% w/v)” and “Amount Given (mg/day)” were incorrectly reported. In Table 1, in the ‘Concentration’ column, for Levodopa/Spiperone/Lens (line 13) and Levodopa/Spiperone/Diffuser (line...
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: Transcriptomic responses of Aspergillus flavus to temperature and oxidative stresses during aflatoxin production

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-82488-7, published online 02 February 2021. The Acknowledgements section in the original version of this Article was incomplete. “This work was supported by the Bio-Synergy Research Project of the Ministry of Science [Grant number NRF-2013M3A9C4078156], Republic of Korea.”. “This work was supported by the Bio-Synergy Research...
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: Correlation of dynamic membrane fluctuations in red blood cells with diabetes mellitus and cardiovascular risks

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-86528-0, published online 26 March 2021. The Funding section in the original version of this Article was incomplete. “This research was funded by Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (Daejeon, Republic of Korea) and SNUBH (Seongnam, Republic of Korea). The funding agency had no role...
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: The origin of hysteresis and memory of two-phase flow in disordered media

Correction to: Communications Physics https://doi.org/10.1038/s42005-020-00492-1, published online 4 December 2020. The Supplementary Information (Supp. Note 3) was amended to replace a minus sign with a plus in Eq. (21). This affects the expression of the effective width \(w_e\) in Eq. (22), also appearing as Eq. (7) in the article’s Methods. The amended Supplementary Information (SI) includes the corrected equations and a short analysis demonstrating that the snap-off in drainage occurs at the critical external head \(H_c\), in agreement with our simulations. The Methods in the main article was corrected in a similar manner; also, the linear approximation in Eq. (6) was replaced by the exact solution. Below we provide a detailed list of changes to Supplementary Information and main article Methods (by order of appearance):
Tokyo, JPNature.com

Publisher Correction: Analysis of the possible cytogenetic mechanism for overcoming hybrid lethality in an interspecific cross between Nicotiana suaveolens and Nicotiana tabacum

The original version of this Article contained errors in Table 1, where the placement of sample names was incorrect for “Lethal seedlings” and “Viable seedlings”. The correct and incorrect values appear below. Present address: Division of Evolutionary Genetics, National Institute of Genetics, Shizuoka, Japan. Present address: Department of Genetics, The...
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: Dynamic causal modelling of immune heterogeneity

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-91011-x, published online 31 May 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Acknowledgments section. “AB is supported by a Medical Research Council doctoral studentship [D79/543369/D-OTH/170890].”. “AB is supported by a Medical Research Council doctoral studentship [MR/N013867/1].”. The original Article has been...
ChemistryNature.com

Author Correction: Sodium nitrite as a corrosion inhibitor of copper in simulated cooling water

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-87858-9, published online 16 April 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error, where unit “mHz” was incorrectly given as “MHz”. As a result, in the Methods section, under the subheading ‘Electrochemical impedance spectroscopy (EIS)’,. “EIS was conducted at 10 mV amplitude signal peak-to-peak...
ScienceGenetic Engineering News

Engineered Bacterial Therapeutics Get Boost from PKU Study Data

Late last week, the synthetic biology company Synlogic announced data from a Phase 1/2a study of their living biologic designed for the treatment of Phenylketonuria (PKU). The findings of the first-in-human study of a frozen liquid formulation of the drug—known as SYNB1618—in healthy volunteers and patients with PKU, showed that the drug was safe and well tolerated. In addition, there was no systemic toxicity and no evidence of colonization—SYNB1618 was cleared within four days of the last dose. These data demonstrate the potential to use engineered bacteria in the treatment of rare metabolic disorders through the consumption of toxic substances in the GI tract.
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: Inferring ecosystem networks as information flows

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-86476-9, published online 29 March 2021. In the original version of this Article, the Affiliations given for the author Matteo Convertino were incomplete. The correct affiliations are listed below:. Affiliation 1 Nexus Group, Faculty and Graduate School of Information Science and Technology, Hokkaido University, Sapporo, Japan.
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: Strain driven emergence of topological non-triviality in YPdBi thin films

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-86936-2, published online 06 April 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Acknowledgments section. “SS, NB and RC acknowledges the financial assistance received from SPARC proposal #754.”. “SS, NB and RC acknowledge the financial assistance received from SPARC proposal #754 &...
ScienceNature.com

Correction: Non-antibiotic pharmaceuticals enhance the transmission of exogenous antibiotic resistance genes through bacterial transformation

Correction to: The ISME Journal https://doi.org/10.1038/s41396-020-0679-2 The article “Non-antibiotic pharmaceuticals enhance the transmission of exogenous antibiotic resistance genes through bacterial transformation”, written by Yue Wang, Ji Lu, Jan Engelstädter, Shuai Zhang, Pengbo Ding, Likai Mao, Zhiguo Yuan, Philip L. Bond and Jianhua Guo, was originally published Online First without Open Access. After publication in volume 14, issue 8, page 2179–2196 the author decided to opt for Open Choice and to make the article an Open Access publication. Therefore, the copyright of the article has been changed to © The Author(s) 2020 and the article is forthwith distributed under the terms of the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License, which permits use, sharing, adaptation, distribution and reproduction in any medium or format, as long as you give appropriate credit to the original author(s) and the source, provide a link to the Creative Commons licence, and indicate if changes were made.
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: Ethnic variation of oral microbiota in children

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-71422-y, published online 08 September 2020. The original version of this Article contained an error in the spelling of the author Hunter Panier which was incorrectly given as Panier Hunter. The original Article and accompanying Supplementary Information files have been corrected. Author information. Affiliations. College of...
ScienceNature.com

Towards resolving proteomes in single cells

Development of methods for single-cell proteomics increases depth and throughput. Single-cell RNA sequencing approaches provide an indirect readout for protein levels in a given cell, but these measurements tend to be sparse for many transcripts. Additionally, protein stability influences the proteome, and this information cannot be derived from RNA-seq, making it necessary to directly quantify the proteome in single cells. Antibody-based methods have been employed to quantify proteomes in single cells, but these have limited specificity. Recently, liquid chromatography–mass spectrometry (LC–MS)-based proteomics approaches have made headway in increasing the throughput and depth of single-cell measurements.
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: Following de novo triglyceride dynamics in ovaries of Aedes aegypti during the previtellogenic stage

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-89025-6, published online 05 May 2021. In the original version of this Article Veronika Michalkova was incorrectly affiliated with ‘Institute of Parasitology, Biology Centre CAS, Ceske Budejovice, Czech Republic’. The correct affiliations are listed below. Department of Biology, Florida International University, Miami, FL, USA. Institute of...
CancerNews-Medical.net

Monoclonal antibody could inform development of pan-coronavirus vaccines

Researchers in the United States have demonstrated the potential of a monoclonal antibody to inform the design of pan-coronavirus vaccines that could prevent the outbreak of future pandemics such as coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The team from the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle, Washington and The Scripps Research...
ScienceNature.com

Publisher Correction: High-temporal-resolution quasideterministic dynamics of granular stick-slip

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-82581-x, published online 03 February 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors. Additionally, in the Experimental results section, under the subheading ‘Isotropic compression collapses’,. “In typical isotropic compression tests performed on real granular materials under fully drained conditions, one expects a continuous increase in...
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: ICP4-induced miR-101 attenuates HSV-1 replication

In panel E of Figure 6, all images for pcDNA3 are a duplication of the corresponding pcDNA3 images in panel D of Figure 5. Additionally, the image DAPI for pri-mir-101 + pGRSF1-FLAG is a duplication of the image DAPI for pcDNA3 in panel D of Figure 5. The correct Figure 6 appears below.

