Author Correction: Transcriptome analysis provides insight into prickle development and its link to defense and secondary metabolism in Solanum viarum Dunal

By Shatrujeet Pandey
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-018-35304-8, published online 20 November 2018. The Data Availability section in the original version of this Article was omitted. It now appears as below:. “The RNA-seq raw reads of four samples have been submitted in NCBI’s Sequence Read Archive (PRJNA666394).”. The original Article has been corrected.

