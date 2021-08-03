Cancel
Algorithm helps probe connections between stream chemistry and environment

By Pennsylvania State University
Phys.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMachine learning techniques may help scientists better understand the intricate chemistry of streams and monitor broader environmental conditions, according to a team of researchers. In a study, the researchers report on the novel application of a machine learning algorithm to analyze how the chemical makeup of streams changes over time,...

PARTH MUKESHBHAI PATEL

NASA new study: After 9 years, the position of the moon will change, there will be a terrible flood in the world

Houston: The weather is constantly changing around the world. The number and severity of cyclonic storms have increased. America has recently come out after battling cyclonic storms several times. The rise of sea level and high tide is associated with the moon. But scientists have now revealed that if there is a slight wobble in the moon, there will be a terrible flood all over the world. The US space agency NASA said that the moon makes a slight change in its position in 18.6 years and due to the slightest change, there is a danger of flooding in many coastal areas of the earth. This NASA study was published last month in Nature Climate Change.
Sciencegentside.co.uk

The skeleton of a 'vampire' discovered has revealed its secrets

Vampires have been the subject of fascination and mystery for hundreds of years. In 1990, the grave of one of them was found in Connecticut. But the technology at the time did not allow us to learn more about its identity. Thirty years later, a conclusive DNA test has solved the mystery.
ScienceNewsweek

Lambda COVID Variant 'a Potential Threat to Human Society,' Researchers Say

There is concern over the threat posed by the Lambda variant of COVID-19 which may be more resistant to vaccines than the original version of the virus. Research by a team from the University of Tokyo, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, found that three mutations in Lambda's spike protein help it resist neutralization by vaccine-induced antibodies.
ScienceKLEWTV

Unknown human species revealed in ancient dirt

Ancient dirt has provided DNA samples that revealed evidence of a previously unknown human species that resided in a Georgian cave more than 25,000 years ago. A few genome sequences called SAT29 obtained from a single soil sample from the Satsurblia Cave in the Caucasus region in Georgia revealed a possibly unknown population that had inhabited the area.
ScienceAlert
ScienceAlert

Mysterious Oxygen Burst Was Tied to Earth's Biggest Mass Extinction, Scientists Say

The Permian-Triassic extinction event that happened some 252 million years ago is the worst extinction event our planet has ever seen. It wiped out around 90 percent of marine species and some 70 percent of vertebrate species on land, and was so severe that it's often called the Great Dying. There are still lots of unanswered questions about the event, from its overall timescale to its causes, but a new study offers some intriguing extra detail on the calamity: a sudden spike in oxygen levels in the world's oceans at the same time as this widespread extinction was happening. The researchers behind...
SlashGear
SlashGear

Facebook’s “brain reading” tech works but it’s still giving up on it

Facebook and a team from the University of California – San Francisco have published a new study on brain-computer interfaces (BCIs) and their suitability for, in this case, restoring speech by enabling the user to ‘think’ words into existence. The system involved using a BCI to translate a man’s thoughts into words in near-real-time when he attempted to speak them.
Astronomystudyfinds.org

Bacteria discovered on the International Space Station may help grow food on Mars

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — As we prepare for long-term space travel or even life on other planets, one of the biggest challenges is how to eat in space. On Earth, plants benefit from nitrogen-fixing bacteria that live in the soil. Now, a recent discovery on the International Space Station (ISS) suggests nitrogen-fixing bacteria could help plants in space, too.
CNN
CNN

Climate change altered the size of human bodies

(CNN) — The average body size of humans has fluctuated significantly over the last million years and is linked to a changing climate, according to research published Thursday. A team of researchers led by the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom and the University of Tübingen in Germany gathered...
Vice
Vice

Newly-Discovered 'Borg' DNA Is Unlike Anything Scientists Have Ever Seen

Scientists have discovered DNA sequences in wetland soil that are unlike anything ever found and which could have “important and unanticipated climate implications,” according to a new preprint study co-authored by a Nobel Prize Laureate, among other genomics researchers. The authors of the new paper, which has not yet been...
Sciencemarketresearchtelecast.com

A small particle accelerator is being developed in China that could “enormously” expand human understanding of the mystery of life and evolution

Scientists from the Shanghai Institute of Optics and Fine Mechanics created the first compact particle accelerator capable of powering a free electron laser, communicated last Friday the Chinese Academy of Sciences (ACC). The device allows matter to be examined at the scale of molecules and atoms, and promises to provide...
Aerospace & DefenseCNET

Scientists launching Blob the slime mold into space

A single-cell yellow slime mold known as Blob is headed to the International Space Station. Blob is a naturally occurring slime mold with the scientific name Physarum polycephalum. But the European Space Agency, which is sending Blob to the ISS so it can be observed in microgravity, clearly understands that calling it by its nickname makes it way likelier the mold will snag a movie deal.
The Independent
The Independent

Scientists make ‘holy grail’ discovery to charge devices using people’s bodies

Scientists have invented the world’s most efficient on-body energy harvester, capable of powering devices from a person’s fingertips.Engineers at the University of California San Diego discovered that a thin, flexible strip placed on the skin could generate enough electricity from a wearer’s sweat to power wearables and other devices.As well as generating electricity from sweat, the biofuel cells (BFC) can also harvest extra power from light finger presses from activities like typing or playing the piano.“We envision that this can be used in any daily activity involving touch, things that a person would normally do anything while at work, at...
Wildlifescitechdaily.com

Scientists Have Created the First Genetically Engineered Marsupial

Researchers at the RIKEN Center for Biosystems Dynamics Research (BDR) have succeeded in creating the first genetically engineered marsupial. This study, published in the scientific journal Current Biology, will contribute to deciphering the genetic background of unique characteristics observed only in marsupials. Genetically modified animals, particularly mice and rats, are...
Worldinputmag.com

Amsterdam's first 3D-printed bridge is a living engineering experiment

Imperial College London just made history by erecting the first-ever bridge constructed entirely via 3D printing, Business Insider reports. The steel bridge, which opened in Amsterdam’s Red Light District last week, is 12 meters long and weighs nearly 5 tons — no small feat of engineering and patience. It opened this month to foot traffic over the Oudezijds Achterburgwal canal after being unveiled by the Netherlands’ Queen Máxima on July 15.
Sciencearxiv.org

Probing tripartite entanglement and coherence dynamics in pure and mixed independent classical environments

Atta Ur Rahman, Muhammad Javed, Arif Ullah, Quantum Optics, Quantum Information Research Group, Department of Physics, University of Malakand, Chakdara Dir, Pakistan. Quantum information processing exploits non-local functionality that has led to significant breakthroughs in the successful deployment of quantum mechanical protocols. In this regard, we address the dynamics of entanglement and coherence for three non-interacting qubits initially prepared as maximally entangled GHZ-like state coupled with independent classical environments. Two different Gaussian noises in pure and mixed noisy situations, namely, pure power-law noise, pure fractional Gaussian noise, power-law noise maximized and fractional Gaussian noise maximized cases are assumed to characterize the environments. With the help of time-dependent entanglement witnesses, purity, and decoherence measures, within the full range of parameters, we show that the current mixed noise cases are more detrimental than pure ones where entanglement and coherence are found short-lived. The power-law noise phase, in particular, appears to be more flexible and exploitable for long-term preservation effects. In contrast, we find that in both pure and mixed noise cases, where entanglement and coherence degrade at a relatively high rate, there is no ultimate solution for avoiding the detrimental dephasing effects of fractional Gaussian noise. The three-qubit state becomes disentangled and decoherent within independent classical environments driven by both pure and mixed Gaussian noises, either in long or short interaction time. In addition, due to the lack of the entanglement revival phenomenon, there is no information exchange between the system and the environment. The three-qubit GHZ-like states have thus been realized to be an excellent resource for long enough quantum correlations, coherence, and quantum information preservation in classical independent channels driven by pure power-law noise with extremely low parameter values.
ChemistryNature.com

Controlling topology with strain

Large uniaxial strain drives a sequence of topological phase transitions in the quasi-one-dimensional superconductor TaSe3, paving the way for the reversible control of surface spin currents. Concepts of topology have opened powerful routes to understand and classify the electronic band structures of materials. In a topological insulator, for example, an...
ScienceSmithonian

Greenhouse Gas Caused Global Cooling 34 Million Years Ago, Study Finds

Global warming’s symptoms vary wildly from hurricanes and flooding to desertification and fires. But all come from the buildup of gasses like carbon dioxide. The more carbon dioxide there is in the atmosphere, the warmer the world gets. Now, researchers have shown the opposite is also true. A paper published...

