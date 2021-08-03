Cancel
Lifestyle

Lossiemouth's long-awaited £1.8m beach footbridge approved

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA long-awaited replacement Lossiemouth beach bridge has been approved after a safety closure two years ago. The footbridge to East Beach in the Moray town was closed in July 2019 when structural engineers ruled it unsafe. Moray Council has now approved the formal planning application for the new £1.8m Lossiemouth...

#Footbridge#Moray Council#Scottish
