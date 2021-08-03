Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

1 Growth Stock to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

By Daniel Sparks
Posted by 
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago
  • Despite a tough year-ago comparison, Snap is guiding for more strong growth in Q3.
  • The company's profit margin metrics are moving in the right direction.
  • Facebook demonstrates Snap's profitability potential.

Even with Snap (NYSE:SNAP) shares recently hitting new highs, the growth stock arguably remains an attractive investment -- particularly for investors willing to hold shares for the long haul.

With nearly a $120 billion market capitalization at the time of this writing, it may be tempting for investors to conclude that the Snapchat parent company's $3.3 billion in trailing 12-month revenue couldn't possibly justify such a frothy valuation. Furthermore, the case against the stock looks even stronger when investors realize that Snap still isn't profitable.

But there are some good reasons this growth story is arguably worth paying up for.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49K3VY_0bGD2DF100
Image source: Getty Images.

Growth where it counts

The first reason Snap's premium valuation is easily justified is the social network specialist's staggering growth trajectory.

Second-quarter revenue, for instance, grew 116% year over year to $982 million. Yes, this growth rate was aided by an easy year-ago comparison, when revenue rose just 17% year over year as advertisers reduced or even paused ad spend amid an uncertain economic environment and lockdowns. But here's something to mull over: Management guided for third-quarter revenue to grow 58% to 60% despite going up against a tough comparison of 52% revenue growth in the third quarter of 2020.

But it's not just Snap's top-line momentum telling the company's growth story. The social network is also seeing impressive user growth that handily exceeds Facebook's (NASDAQ:FB) and Twitter's (NYSE:TWTR). Snap's daily active users grew 23% year over year to 293 million in Q2. This was the highest rate the company has achieved in four years. During the same period, Twitter grew its monetizable daily active users 11% year over year, and Facebook grew its daily active users 7% year over year.

Facebook previews Snap's potential

Despite Snap's impressive growth, some investors might still be afraid to invest in Snap because the company is losing money. But here's a better way to look at it: Snap isn't profitable... yet. In time, however, the tech company will not only likely be profitable but eventually even boast a lucrative net profit margin.

After all, the more revenue Snap is bringing in, the more its profit margins are improving. This suggests that Snap has a scalable business model -- similar to Facebook. Consider that Snap's operating margin on a trailing 12-month-basis has improved from about negative 100% in early 2019 to negative 23% today. Similarly, Snap's annual gross profit margin has improved from negative 12% in 2016 to 54% today.

Given how much Snap's business model resembles Facebook's, it wouldn't be surprising to see the social network eventually command a net profit margin (net income as a percentage of total revenue) in line with the social network giant's. What is Facebook's net profit margin? On a trailing 12-month basis, it's an incredible 37%. Even if Snap only achieved two-thirds of this net profit margin, the company's profitability five to 10 years from now could be very impressive.

So is Snap worth $120 billion? Easily so, in my opinion. Sure, investors should plan for potential unexpected curveballs. Any investment could go astray. In Snap's case, Facebook's Instagram could prove to be tougher competition than expected. In addition, it's always possible that the photo- and video-sharing social networking that is so popular today with young people fizzles out in the future. But with Snap's user growth accelerating recently, and with the company's ad products attracting significant growth in ad spend, these risks seem to be small in relation to the company's potential.

Comments / 0

The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
117K+
Followers
55K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buy And Hold#Growth Stock#Social Networking#Twtr#Facebook Previews Snap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Worried About a Market Crash? Buy This Dividend Stock

UPS is on track to deliver record-high revenue, net income, and free cash flow (FCF) in 2021. The transportation company has been using FCF to pay down debt and grow its dividend. The company plans to distribute half of its net income to shareholders through dividends. Share prices of United...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Unstoppable Healthcare Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Hold on to shares of a profitable company long enough, and you'll come out ahead every time. These well-established businesses are so far ahead of potential competitors that investors can reasonably expect at least another decade of profitability. Has the stock market's ups and downs been getting to you? Well,...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

This Dividend Stock Is the Complete Package

UPS is growing its profitability across multiple segments. The company has long-term upside in e-commerce and healthcare. A strong underlying business supports its ability to continue raising its dividend. No matter the industry, the best companies in the world tend to share a few core traits. These include strong leadership,...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

4 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

Dividend stocks have run circles around their non-dividend-paying peers over the long term. Since dividend stocks are usually profitable and have time-tested operating models, they're a smart buy for patient investors. Though the stock market provides few guarantees, one investing strategy that offers a high degree of success is buying...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Diamond-in-the-Rough Pot Stocks You Can Buy for Under $10

Younger companies that are imperfect but steadily improving can be great candidates for your portfolio. Many cannabis businesses have a few "warts," but they should be able to count on a growing market for their products. To get a massive return out of an investment often requires taking a greater-than-average...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
StocksNew York Post

Robinhood stock tanks as investors file to sell nearly 100 million shares

Robinhood’s stock — which posted eye-popping gains earlier this week following last week’s lackluster IPO — fell as much as 17 percent in early Thursday trades after a group of investors filed to sell nearly 100 million shares in the company. Early shareholders of the Silicon Valley-based free trading app...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Stamps.com Stock Soared 63% in July

An acquisition deal kicked off a share price surge. Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) shareholders had a great July, with the stock rocketing higher by 63% compared to the 2.3% increase in the broader market, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Shares had been trailing the S&P 500 early in...
StocksBenzinga

This Model Is Flashing A Buy Signal For Bank Of America And Wells Fargo

Moving average prices are widely used in trading. When a short-term average is above a long-term one, the stock is generally moving higher. The opposite is true when the shorter-term average is below the lower one. It usually means the stock is heading lower. When moving averages cross each other,...
Stocksmoneyandmarkets.com

3 Ignored Funds With 8.2% Dividends (Paid Monthly)

Let’s shrug off today’s “dividend desert” and do something most folks think is impossible — ridiculous, even. We’re going to replace our monthly salary with a huge income stream from a group of closed-end funds (CEFs) that yield 7% or more (sometimes a lot more!). The math here is simple:...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Is Take-Two Stock Still a Buy After Earnings?

Take-Two outperformed guidance, but investors were looking for a stronger outlook. However, bookings have more than doubled from three years ago. Management is still calling for a return to growth next year. Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) delivered bookings and adjusted earnings per share that were better than the consensus analyst estimate....
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 High-Conviction Stocks to Buy in August

Today, I cover three of my high-conviction stocks, those I believe will do well over the next several years with reasonable to low risk. High-conviction stock picks aren't always the highest growth, but rather stocks I personally have high confidence in. I have been investing for 20 years, and I have grown my capital to millions of dollars over time through long-term investing and compounding. Part of my job is to preserve capital. These stocks have a balance of healthy growth and risk and should help ensure capital preservation for my long-term investing portfolio.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Moderna Stock Surged to a New All-Time High Today

Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) jumped 8.4% to a record closing high of $419.05 on Wednesday, as investors bid up the biotech's stock price ahead of its upcoming earnings announcement. So what. Moderna said on Tuesday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Fast Track designation for its mRNA...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Got $5,000? Buy and Hold These 3 Market-Beating Stocks

These companies are all coming off strong earnings results. With plenty of growth opportunities, investors can expect that their numbers will get even better in the years ahead. Even the worst-performing stock on this list is up 170% over the past five years. If you have $5,000 that you can...
StocksPosted by
The Hill

Trading in Robinhood halted after surge in stock price

Trading in online investment platform Robinhood was temporarily halted Wednesday after a rapid surge in its stock price just a week after the company’s lackluster debut on the Nasdaq. CNBC reported that shares of Robinhood reached $85 at one point Wednesday, an 81 percent increase from Tuesday’s closing price. Early...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Robinhood Stock Rocketed Higher on Wednesday

News broke late Tuesday that famed fund manager Cathie Wood had bought shares. The free stock trading app has been growing like crazy during the pandemic. Robinhood has a bright future, but this stock will likely be extremely volatile in the near term. What happened. Shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD)...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Is Dogecoin Moving Higher Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 2.36% higher at $0.20 in the early hours of Friday. What’s Moving? DOGE was down 0.14% over a seven-day trailing period leading up to press time. Against Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), the Shiba Inu-themed coin fell 4.3% over 24 hours while against Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) it slipped 3.1% in the same period.

Comments / 0

Community Policy