Recent UNF graduate Asia Bell honored in 2021 Student Veteran Leadership Awards
Asia Bell, a recent University of North Florida public health graduate and former senior airman in the U.S. Air Force, has been honored as a recipient of the Student Veteran Leadership Awards, a prestigious honor presented to student veterans who are making a positive difference at their school and in their community. The awards are presented annually by G.I. Jobs magazine, a VIQTORY media company.www.unf.edu
