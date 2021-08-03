Mike’s Organic grocery delivery service to open Greenwich retail store
Mike’s Organic, a Stamford-based farm-to-home grocery delivery service, is planning to open its first retail location at 600 E. Putnam Ave. in Greenwich. The 2,000-square-foot market, which is scheduled to open in early 2020, will feature locally sourced grocery products and the company’s Made by Mike’s prepared foods line. The store will also host cooking classes and presentations from local brands.westfaironline.com
