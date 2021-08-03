Cancel
Greenwich, CT

Mike’s Organic grocery delivery service to open Greenwich retail store

By Phil Hall
WestfairOnline
WestfairOnline
 3 days ago
Mike’s Organic, a Stamford-based farm-to-home grocery delivery service, is planning to open its first retail location at 600 E. Putnam Ave. in Greenwich. The 2,000-square-foot market, which is scheduled to open in early 2020, will feature locally sourced grocery products and the company’s Made by Mike’s prepared foods line. The store will also host cooking classes and presentations from local brands.

Westfair Business Publications (Westfair), a privately held publishing firm located in White Plains, N.Y., publishes weekly business newspapers: the Westchester County Business Journal in New York state and the Fairfield County Business Journal in Connecticut. With a weekly readership of more than 150,000, Westfair’s business publications reach business leaders and decision makers in seven counties as a premier source of business information on matters of concern and interest. Its website, westfaironline.com, provide up-to-date news and information on issues important and pertinent to the regional business marketplace.

