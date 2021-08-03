Do Finasteride Tablets Treat Baldness in Men?

Finasteride is mostly preferred by men to treat pattern baldness. However, it’s also suitable for women as well, but the results are more appreciated in men. It can help you reverse the hair damage, treat pattern baldness, and also enlarge hair follicles. In this way, it will promote hair health, and promote thick hair. It allows unrestricted oxygenation to the hair follicles and decreases the secretion of DHT. In addition to that, you will need to ascertain the causes of your hair loss to go through treatment. Hair loss can be a complicated issue, and the treatment will depend on the underlying causes of the problem. In this regard, you will have to go through a proper medical evaluation to get started.