Infostretch Announces Alliance with Automation Anywhere to Accelerate Hyperautomation

By Business Wire
martechseries.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInfostretch to leverage Automation Anywhere’s Automation 360 platform for end-to-end intelligent automation. Infostretch has collaborated with Automation Anywhere, a global leader in cloud robotic process automation (RPA), to enable customers to achieve higher levels of automation. The alliance brings together Infostretch’s proven expertise in implementing automation for enterprises with Automation Anywhere’s powerful end-to-end intelligent automation platform, Automation 360, helping customers reduce costs and improve efficiency across their organizations.

