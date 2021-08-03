Cancel
Moran Park To Host Its First ‘National Night Out’ Event, Bringing CPD Officers Together With Englewood Community ‘To Be The Solution That We Want To See’

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (CBS) — Happening later today: food and festivities in Chicago parks. It’s National Night Out. The annual tradition brings together community and police to build trust, but some organizers aren’t stopping there. CBS 2 Morning Insider Lauren Victory brings us to one neighborhood that’s been promoting fun for kids...

