Parma, OH

Noah White

WVNews
 3 days ago

Noah White, 78, of Parma, passed away on Thursday, July 1, 2021. Born in Weston, West Virginia to the late Merch and Beatrice White. Loving husband of Patricia (nee Streibel); dear father of Adam White and Kim Burns (Terry); proud grandfather of Sam, Danny, and CarahLynn. Loving brother to Emily Meltzer and Ronald (deceased). Noah proudly served his country in the United States Marines and worked for many years as a millwright for ALCOA and the Ford Motor Company. Friends and family my call at Vodrazka Funeral Home at 6505 Brecksville Rd., Independence (1/2 mile south of Rockside) on TUESDAY, JULY 6 FROM 4-8 PM. Funeral service Wednesday, July 7 at 10:30 AM at the funeral home. Interment at Ohio Western National Reserve Cemetery, Seville, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to The American Legion Veterans & Children Foundation at www.mylegion.org.

