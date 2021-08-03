Voice Assistant Transaction Values to Grow by Over 320% By 2023, but Content Libraries Must Expand

Ishan Pandey: Hi Carlos, welcome to our series “Behind the Startup.” Please tell us about yourself and the story behind Olyseum?. Carlos Grenoir: When Kevin Mitnick, Iniesta, Puyol, De La Peña, and I came together to launch Olyseum, we wanted to create the ‘Coliseum’ of fan engagement. A living, breathing ecosystem where fans from every corner of the planet could join and connect with their favorite stars in new and profound ways. We also wanted to be at the cutting edge of technology and consumer trends by leveraging blockchain technology and the crypto movement to satiate the growing demand among legions of fans worldwide to get closer to their idols. That has always been our guiding principle. Additionally, part of our ethos has been to create a network where value is shared among the participants based on their activity within the platform, which helps us scale. This is a microcosm of how fans should be rewarded for their crucial role in the celebrity economy.