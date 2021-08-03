Voice Assistant Transaction Values to Grow by Over 320% By 2023, but Content Libraries Must Expand
A new study from Juniper Research has found that eCommerce transaction values via voice assistants will reach $19.4 billion by 2023, rising from just $4.6 billion in 2021. The report predicts that the availability of voice assistant devices with screens will be imperative to increasing the monetisation of voice assistant commerce services, by improving the efficiency of the checkout process.martechseries.com
