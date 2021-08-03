Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gymnastics

Simone Biles Makes Mental Health Statement After Olympic Finals

By Logan Reardon
nbcboston.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSimone Biles returned to action early Tuesday morning and secured a bronze medal in the balance beam in a dazzling performance. After claiming her bronze, Biles and other U.S. gymnasts appeared on TODAY for an exclusive interview that focused on Team USA’s performance in Tokyo and the discussion surrounding mental health this Olympics.

www.nbcboston.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simone Biles
Person
Shannon Miller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Gymnastics#Mental Health#Team Usa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gymnastics
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
E! News

Simone Biles Debuts a Fabulous New Hairstyle After the Tokyo Olympics End

Watch: Simone Biles Wins Bronze Medal in Major Olympics Return. Simone Biles closed out the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with a fabulous new hairdo. The four-time Olympic gold medalist, who is regarded as one of the greatest gymnasts of all time, recently debuted a major transformation. After returning home from the...
CelebritiesReporter

Simone Biles has emotional family reunion after Tokyo 2020

Simone Biles had an emotional reunion with her family as she returned from the Olympics. The gymnast - who won a bronze medal during Tokyo 2020 - has landed back in Houston and had her parents Nellie and Ronald Biles there to greet her, along with a crowd of fans holding American flags.
CelebritiesPosted by
Glamour

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens Relationship: A Complete Timeline

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens met the way most couples do these days: on an app. The Olympic gymnast and Houston Texans safety connected just before the pandemic, and in the time since have built a loving relationship that's all about lifting each other up. Besides being incredible athletes—the greatest...
Doylestown, PAbuckscountycouriertimes.com

Criticism of Simone Biles reignites mental health conversation in America

Doylestown licensed professional counselor Amy O’Neill has seen the reaction before. But while the chorus of negativity was not surprising, it was nonetheless disappointing. Had the finest Olympic gymnast the world has ever had the pleasure of watching bowed out due to a painful elbow, twisted ankle, or bum knee, silence would have filled the room accompanied by understanding nods.
SportsPosted by
Primetimer

NBC's Olympics coverage cared so much about Simone Biles, it failed to promote American track stars Sydney McLaughlin, Athing Mu and Dalilah Muhammad

"Why hasn’t NBC made more of these extraordinary athletes—not just on the day of their events, but over the course of the entire Tokyo Games?" asks Justin Peters. "By all rights, McLaughlin, Muhammad, and 800-meter gold medalist Athing Mu, who also won gold for the U.S. in her event on Tuesday night—the first time an American woman had done so since 1968—would have made for excellent breakout stars of the Tokyo Games. All three are telegenic, diverse, and extremely talented within their events, which exist as part of a sport that is one of the marquee sports at every Summer Games. And yet, as far as NBC has been concerned, the three American track stars and many of their cohort have been but momentary diversions from the real story of the Games: Whatever Simone Biles is or is not doing at any given moment. Biles is a transcendent star and her emotional journey has been the story of the Tokyo Olympics. But the American track stars who excelled on Tuesday also had credible claims for their stories to also be the stories of the Games. Instead, they have labored in relative obscurity as NBC has focused much of its coverage on swimming, gymnastics, and swimming and gymnastics. The disparity between the quality of the track athletes’ performances in Tokyo and the quality of the television coverage that they’ve received this year has been frustrating and confusing. If the Olympics are, as I’ve suggested before, primarily a television show, then why does NBC have such consistent trouble turning American track stars into main characters?"
Tennisnbcboston.com

Debut Domination: USA and Japan Win Medals in All Four New Olympic Sports

At the 2020 Tokyo Games, an impressive four different sports were contested at the Olympics for the first time: karate, surfing, sport climbing, and skateboarding. The only two nations to earn a medal in all four of them were Japan and the United States. Olympic competitions can be broken up...
SportsWNYT

Tokyo Olympics gymnastics in review: Biles inspires, new stars are born

Gymnastics at the Tokyo Olympics included the biggest story of the Games: superstar Simone Biles' withdrawal from multiple events to focus on her mental health, including a case of "the twisties." Biles' decision put a spotlight on the immense pressure athletes face and how fans and media can negatively contribute...

Comments / 0

Community Policy