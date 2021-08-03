Arrest made in shooting death of Akron football star
An arrest has been made in the shooting death of 18-year-old football prospect Kyree Young, according to Lt. Michael Miller of the Akron Police Department.
Miller said 19-year-old Bryce Parmer has been charged with murder.
Parmer showed up at Summa Akron City Hospital Monday with a gunshot wound.
He was arrested after he received treatment and was taken to Summit County Jail.
Young, an 18-year-old Northeast Ohio football star, was shot in the 1600 block of Brittain Road on July 26.
Preliminary information indicates there was an altercation and Young was shot.
Young, was a three-star prospect with offers from several of the country's top football programs, including Alabama, LSU, Tennessee, Georgia, West Virginia, Akron, Kent State, Boston College, Iowa State, Nebraska, Purdue, Texas A&M, Toledo, Michigan State and Kentucky — the last two of which he most recently seemed interested in committing to, according to posts on his social media.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pound running back had just graduated from Buchtel High School, but had played at St. Vincent St. Mary as a freshman and Barberton as a sophomore.
