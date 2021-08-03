Merqueo raises $ 50 million to expand its super home delivery services in Latin America
Colombian scaleup Merqueo , the first digital megamarket in Latin America , announced a $ 50 million Series C round led by IDC Ventures, Digital Bridge and IDB Invest. Through a press release, the platform that offers a supermarket at home under the full-stack model, announced that the investment round was also joined by MGM Innova Group, Celtic House Venture Partners, Palm Drive Capital and previous shareholders.www.thehour.com
