Merqueo raises $ 50 million to expand its super home delivery services in Latin America

By Entrepreneur en Español
Norwalk Hour
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColombian scaleup Merqueo , the first digital megamarket in Latin America , announced a $ 50 million Series C round led by IDC Ventures, Digital Bridge and IDB Invest. Through a press release, the platform that offers a supermarket at home under the full-stack model, announced that the investment round was also joined by MGM Innova Group, Celtic House Venture Partners, Palm Drive Capital and previous shareholders.

www.thehour.com

#Latin America#Home Delivery#Mexico#Colombian#Idc Ventures#Digital Bridge#Idb Invest#Mgm Innova Group#Palm Drive Capital
