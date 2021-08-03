Merqueo raises $ 50 million to expand its super home delivery services in Latin America

This is Deel’s first acquisition since the company raised $156M Series C. Deel, the market leader in the global payroll and compliance space, announced that it had joined forces with Zeitgold to fuel international growth and enhance the depth and breadth of its product offerings. This acquisition marks a significant milestone for Deel as the company continues to scale, adding thousands of customers as working and hiring practices continue to transform rapidly. Deel is adding a full line of products through this acquisition to improve their customer experience further and provide them with the right solutions to scale internationally.