Glendale, AZ

Industrial park begins construction near Loop 303 in Glendale

By Corina Vanek
Phoenix Business Journal
 3 days ago
The area has been booming with industrial construction. The new project will cater to tenants ranging in size from 50,000 to over 700,000 square feet.

