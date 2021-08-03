Cancel
South Korean Bill That Could Allow Third-Party Payment Methods on the App Store Gains Support Ahead of Vote

By Sami Fathi
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA bill that could require Apple and Google to allow third-party payment methods on their respective app stores in South Korea is gaining support ahead of a vote on the issue. The bill proposes an amendment to the existing Telecommunications Business Act, which would bar Apple, Google, and any other company that operates its own app distribution platform, from forcing developers to use a specific payment method. Apple requires that all apps on the App Store use its own payment method for in-app purchases, which gives the company a 30% commission.

Tim Cook
