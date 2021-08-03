South Korean Bill That Could Allow Third-Party Payment Methods on the App Store Gains Support Ahead of Vote

Over the past few years, third-party apps like DoorDash, Grubhub and Uber Eats have made delivery and takeout faster and easier than ever. COVID-19 further accelerated this trend as restaurants turned to delivery models to reach consumers and maintain revenue. In fact, the National Restaurant Association found that 40 percent of consumers who ordered delivery from a restaurant in 2020 used a third-party company to do so. And according to Raydiant, 37.5 percent of restaurants said they would not have been able to stay in business without partnering with third-party delivery apps during the pandemic.