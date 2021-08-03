Rural NTX Struggling to Get COVID Vaccination Rates Up; Hospitalizations Surge
Cleburne, TX (WBAP/KLIF) – The push continues to vaccinate eligible Texans as the Covid delta variant is increasingly impacting people who have not been vaccinated. Rural counties in north texas are having a rough go of it. Dr. Rahulkumar Singh [rah-ul-ku-mar sing], Chief Medical Officer at Texas Health Harris Methodist Cleburne Hospital says that they’ve struggling to get their vaccination rates up.www.klif.com
