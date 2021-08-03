Cancel
PS5 restock: will it be a tough Tuesday or an auspicious one? Here's where to look

By Rob Dwiar
When it comes to early-to-midweek PS5 restock potential, there always feels like a chance to be had - and if not, there's always the end of the week possibilities which can come along and save the day. Maybe. While always saying that it's never an exact science, we'd say your...

InternetHGTV

Amazon Has a Secret Online Outlet and the Deals Are Good

Savvy shoppers know that Amazon Prime members often see better prices than non-members, but did you know that there's another way to save big while browsing Amazon? There's a website within a website just for clearance buys with discounted electronics, homewares, appliances and more up to 80 percent off. Yes, really. Amazon Outlet is kind of like the front dollar section of Target mixed with that random clearance aisle in the back of TJMaxx peppered with a little bit of Best Buy Black Friday sales. And don't get the "outlet" part confused with Amazon Second Chance. These products are brand-new, have never been opened and are massively discounted. It's a good rule of thumb to check this page first before doing a general search as you might find exactly what you're looking for already on sale. We've poured through the outlet's dozens of categories and highlighted the best sales, from bedding 80 percent off to lawn equipment under $80. There's a little bit of everything here. So, take a peek at our top picks and treat yourself to some seriously sweet deals.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Best Buy is practically giving away the Surface Pro 7 today

If you want the portability you can get from tablet deals and the performance available from laptop deals, but your budget is enough for just one device, you might want to take advantage of one of these Surface Pro deals. Microsoft’s 2-in-1 devices will let you enjoy the best of both worlds so you don’t have to choose. If you’re interested, you can purchase the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover from Best Buy at $230 off, bringing the bundle’s price down to $799 from its original price of $1,029.
ElectronicsInverse

The best flat screen TVs

[Get the most out of movies, television shows, and gaming with an upgraded television. Let’s tweak this wording for a lede that sounds less salesy (aka making it more of a statement rather than a directive)] The best flat screen TVs have the display, resolution, and features to fit your needs and budget.
ElectronicsPosted by
BGR.com

Best Deals on Amazon (August 2021)

These are today’s Best Amazon Deals, starting at $1 Price: Click for today's deals Buy Now Looking for the best deal on an Amazon device? Or perhaps you need something for your home? No matter what you’re looking for, Amazon should have a great deal for you. That’s exactly why we’ve put together this guide best deals on Amazon. You don’t necessarily have to wait for Amazon Prime Day to get awesome deals. In fact, Amazon always runs great deals on all kinds of its own products. But, third-party companies that sell on Amazon also offer excellent regular deals. This list is updated daily, so...
Technologygamesradar.com

PS5 restock - here's where to look for the console this week

Update: A GameStop PS5 restock is here, but you've got to be a PowerUp Pro member (part of the store's rewards system that costs $15 per year) to access those deals. If you're already subscribed, head on over there now for a chance of getting that elusive PS5 stock. As...
Retailgamesradar.com

PS5 restock updates: Where to buy a PlayStation 5 console

The situation around PS5 restock updates is a bit of a strange one right now. Due to ongoing component shortages, it's not really a case of nipping online or walking into a shop to nab a PS5 right now. Instead, it's a bit of a game in itself to work out what's happening, where, and when. However, we're putting the work in for you to understand the patterns around how the retailers tend to work to help you out.
Video GamesIGN

PS5 India Restock Pre-Orders Go Live on July 26

The PS5 India restock pre-order date is July 26, 2021 from 12pm. Listings are now live on ShopAtSC. Expect other retailers to have their PS5 pre-order links up soon enough. The PS5 India price is Rs. 49,990. Stocks are, as IGN India reported, limited. It doesn't seem like the PS5 Digital version will be available for pre-booking this time around sources familiar with ShopAtSC's plans tell us. Nonetheless, we've included them all the same in the list below in the event some PS5 Digital Edition stocks do make it up for sale.
Video GamesComicBook

PS5 Restock at Walmart Called a "Waste of Time"

A highly-anticipated restock of the PlayStation 5 happened at Walmart today, and prior to the stock being let loose, many who were still pursuing the next-gen console had high hopes. Sadly, much like many other PS5 restocks over the past few months, it looks as though this latest sale at the retail storefront turned out to be nothing more than a "waste of time."
RetailIGN

PS5 India Restock Sells Out in 5 Minutes on Amazon

Another PS5 restock, another sell out. Sony's popular console flew off the shelves both digital and physical in no time, or at least five minutes if Amazon's PS5 listing was any indication. As IGN India previously reported, the number of PS5s given to retail were extremely limited in this restock and deliveries should be done by the second week of August. This is Sony's sixth PS5 restock according to those keeping track.
RetailComicBook

PS5 Restock at Best Buy Continues to Frustrate Fans

Electronics retailer had another big restock of the PlayStation 5 today, but sadly, the newest sale of Sony's next-gen console doesn't seem to have gone down well for many who are still pursuing the platform. Even though Best Buy as a whole seemed to have many Standard and Digital Edition PS5 units for sale, many are still frustrated with the process in which the storefront makes these consoles available.

