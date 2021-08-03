One Major Way Working On The Suicide Squad Was So Different Than Doctor Who, According To Peter Capaldi

There’s no other way to say this: Starro is a giant alien starfish that can absorb nukes and shoot lasers from its tentacles. If you really think about it, who better to face off against the Suicide Squad? The upcoming movie directed by James Gunn is already jam-packed with an insane variety of villains, so if they’re gonna team up against a single force, it better be a memorable one. And Starro’s so incredibly odd that it requires an entire explainer. So here it is — everything you need to know about Starro and its upcoming appearance in The Suicide Squad.