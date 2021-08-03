Cancel
Moscow Exchange to extend bond trading hours to attract retail investors

By Reuters Staff
 3 days ago

MOSCOW, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The Moscow Exchange (MOEX) plans to extend the hours during which bonds can be traded from this autumn in a move aimed at attracting a greater number of retail investors, Russia’s largest bourse said on Tuesday.

The Moscow Exchange is working on attracting more liquidity and market participants, particularly from Asia, by extending trading hours.

“Evening bond trading will be of interest to primarily private investors,” the bourse said of its plans to continue trading OFZ treasury bonds and Eurobonds after 1600 GMT.

Retail market players have invested around 1.5 trillion roubles ($20.58 billion) in bonds traded on MOEX, the bourse said.

Last week, MOEX said it would open the stock market three hours earlier from November or December, having already started trading foreign currency, gold and derivatives three hours earlier from March 1. ($1 = 72.8820 roubles) (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

