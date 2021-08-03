Cancel
Sports

Belarusian Olympic sprinter speaks out over threats she received

NBC News
NBC News
Cover picture for the articleKrystsina Tsimanouskaya, who accused her team officials of trying to force her to leave the Tokyo Games early, said that her country “made it clear” she would face punishment if she returned to Belarus.Aug. 3, 2021.

NBC News

NBC News

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

#Belarusian#Olympics#Sprinter#Tokyo
