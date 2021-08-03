What If Dave Bautista Wasn't Asked to Voice Drax? James Gunn Surprised

With only a little more than a week to go until Jeffrey Wright's all-seeing The Watcher opens viewers up to a multiverse of alt-MCU possibilities with Disney+ and Marvel Studios' What If…?, we've been learning a lot about the upcoming animated series. Over the weekend, there was an update to the voice cast as well as word that work on the second season is well underway (with Hayley Atwell's set to return). The other thing that folks are learning is that a number of familiar names aren't returning to reprise their roles (like Robert Downey, Jr.). Well, leave it to social media to get an answer to one of those MIA voices- and props to Dave Bautista for being direct and to the point. Asked on Twitter why he wasn't returning to voice Guardian of the Galaxy member Drax, Bautista's retweet response offered the most sensible explanation (though we're curious about what would come after "let's start with"): "Let's start with I was never asked."