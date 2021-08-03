Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

What If Dave Bautista Wasn't Asked to Voice Drax? James Gunn Surprised

By Ray Flook
bleedingcool.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith only a little more than a week to go until Jeffrey Wright's all-seeing The Watcher opens viewers up to a multiverse of alt-MCU possibilities with Disney+ and Marvel Studios' What If…?, we've been learning a lot about the upcoming animated series. Over the weekend, there was an update to the voice cast as well as word that work on the second season is well underway (with Hayley Atwell's set to return). The other thing that folks are learning is that a number of familiar names aren't returning to reprise their roles (like Robert Downey, Jr.). Well, leave it to social media to get an answer to one of those MIA voices- and props to Dave Bautista for being direct and to the point. Asked on Twitter why he wasn't returning to voice Guardian of the Galaxy member Drax, Bautista's retweet response offered the most sensible explanation (though we're curious about what would come after "let's start with"): "Let's start with I was never asked."

bleedingcool.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Hemsworth
Person
Dave Bautista
Person
Josh Brolin
Person
Tom Hiddleston
Person
Hayley Atwell
Person
James Gunn
Person
Djimon Hounsou
Person
Mark Ruffalo
Person
Karen Gillan
Person
Dominic Cooper
Person
Jeffrey Wright
Person
Paul Rudd
Person
Taika Waititi
Person
Sean Gunn
Person
Toby Jones
Person
Chadwick Boseman
Person
Neal Mcdonough
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Universe#Marvel Studios#Twitter#Galaxy#Javascript#Dum#Nebula#The Collector#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
MoviesMovieWeb

Here's Why Will Smith's Deadshot Didn't Return in The Suicide Squad

In another universe not far removed from the one we're living in, Will Smith's Deadshot could have been in The Suicide Squad. It just didn't pan out. This comes from the movie's producer, Peter Safran, who reveals that there were discussions to bring the actor back for director James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy latest entry in the franchise.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Chris Pratt Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Ever since Guardians of the Galaxy turned him into a superstar, Chris Pratt has almost exclusively tended to operate in the realm of broad, crowd-pleasing blockbusters. There’s no doubting his talents as an actor, but it would also mark a refreshing change of pace to see him do something other than rely on his natural charm, comic timing and charisma on the big screen.
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Dave Bautista Claims He's 'Broke' and 'Had Nothing' Before Joining 'Guardians of the Galaxy'

When recalling his past poverty, the former wrestler-turned-actor reveals that he often borrowed money to 'pay for food, pay for rent' and 'buy [his] kids Christmas presents.'. AceShowbiz - Dave Bautista divulged that he was "broke" before joining "Guardians of the Galaxy". When opening up about his past financial struggles in a new interview, the former wrestler-turned-actor claimed he "had nothing" back then.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

James Gunn Explains Why Joker Isn’t In The Suicide Squad

Jared Leto’s Joker just made a shock return earlier this year in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, which continued on from the reappraisal of Leto’s portrayal of Batman’s nemesis that’s been happening over the past couple of years. Don’t expect this to lead to a return to the Suicide Squad franchise, though. Leto won’t be reprising his role from David Ayer’s 2016 flick in this summer’s The Suicide Squad.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

How Robert Downey Jr. Will Return To The MCU Reportedly Revealed

Robert Downey Jr. came right out and said he’s done everything that he can with the character of Iron Man, and the fact his management team have unfollowed his former Marvel Cinematic Universe cohorts on social media would indicate that the actor, producer, activist and investor is keen to put his superhero days behind him. However, a new rumor is once again linking him with a cameo appearance in Ironheart.
Moviesepicstream.com

James Gunn Cries Foul on Iron Man Recasting Tweet: "This is Bullshit"

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe collectively believe that there can only be one actor who has the ability to flawlessly portray the role of Tony Stark aka Iron Man and that is none other than Robert Downey Jr. who flawlessly took on the role. The...
MoviesComicBook

Dave Bautista Weighs in on Scarlett Johansson Suing Disney: "Told 'Em They Should've Made a Drax Movie"

Marvel fans were in shock earlier this week when it was revealed that Scarlett Johansson had filed a lawsuit against The Walt Disney Company due to breach of contract in regards to the release of Black Widow, with her Avengers: Infinity War co-star Dave Bautista weighing in on the matter, joking that Marvel Studios should have given Drax a solo film instead of Natasha. Given that Johansson has been involved in the MCU for more than a decade, it came as a major surprise to fans to see the conflict with the studio, with Bautista's comment sure to ignite more speculation among fans about whether he's supporting his co-star or siding with the studio, potentially implying there wouldn't have been a lawsuit if they made a Drax movie.
MoviesMovieWeb

James Gunn Reflects on Being Fired from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Guardians of the Galaxy director, James Gunn, has opened up about being let go by Disney and Marvel Studios back in 2018. The filmmaker was removed from helming upcoming MCU threequel, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, after several controversial tweets by the filmmaker from way back in 2008-2012 were suddenly unearthed. Gunn has now revealed details of his conversations with Marvel boss Kevin Feige at the time.
MoviesCollider

Karen Gillan on Reading the Script for ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’: “There Was Full Tears”

Karen Gillan has had one of the most interesting arcs in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, having played the character of Nebula since 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy. Nebula’s shift from villain to borderline hero, and her relationship with both Thanos (James Brolin) and Gamora (Zoe Saldana) has made her an integral part of both the Guardians and The Avengers. But Nebula’s story is just beginning, as in an interview with Collider for her upcoming Netflix film Gunpowder MIlkshake, Gillan talked about her future in the MCU.
MoviesInside the Magic

Dave Bautista Gives Shocking Response Over Recent Drax Casting Announcement

If there is one Marvel actor that isn’t afraid to speak out, it’s Dave Bautista. The former professional wrestler has always been vocal when it comes to the inner workings of The Walt Disney Company and Marvel Studios, offering his own opinions on various political and sometimes controversial topics surrounding the entertainment powerhouses.
MoviesMovieWeb

Dave Bautista Quips on Black Widow Lawsuit: They Should've Made a Drax Movie

While Disney and Scarlett Johansson are busy firing shots at each other regarding her lawsuit over the Disney+ release of Black Widow, an unlikely voice has entered the arena in the form of Guardians of The Galaxy star Dave Bautista. While the talk between Johansson and the House of Mouse has been quite serious, Bautista's comments on the subject are a little more jovial, as he took to his Twitter account to point out the big mistake that Disney have made that has led to the situation - although his take on it may not be helpful to the case itself.
TV Seriesepicstream.com

What If...?: Dave Bautista Reacts to Marvel Shockingly Recasting Him as Drax

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. We're only a few days away from the debut of Marvel Studios' first-ever animated offering What If...? which boasts an impressive roster of Marvel Cinematic Universe actors. The series, as the title suggests will give fans some of the wildest "what if" scenarios in the billion-dollar franchise and if you think it all ends there, it is also reported to have a huge effect on the future of Phase Four.
Moviescosmicbook.news

Dave Bautista Responds To Scarlett Johansson Disney Lawsuit and 'What If'

Dave Bautista takes to Twitter to respond to the recent lawsuit filed by Scarlett Johansson against Disney over Black Widow and also comments on the upcoming Marvel What If? animated series. Regarding Black Widow, following the movie bombing big time at the box office, Scarlett Johansson filed a lawsuit claiming...
MoviesInverse

Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 leak may reveal how Marvel brings back

Besides the Avengers, no Marvel movie franchise is as closely linked to Thanos as the Guardians of the Galaxy. The misfit superhero team spent two movies directly (or indirectly) cleaning up the Mad Titan’s mess. So what will they do in Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 now that he’s gone?
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

‘The Suicide Squad’: How Cancellation of ‘Akira’ Allowed James Gunn to Cast Taika Waititi

[Editor’s note: The following post contains light spoilers for “The Suicide Squad.”] Turns out, when you’re James Gunn, casting fellow filmmaker Taika Waititi in your latest outing is pretty easy, even when it’s set up at a rival studio from the one (in this case, Disney and Marvel) you collectively call home. Gunn hasn’t been hiding the fact that the “Thor: Ragnarok” and the upcoming “Thor: Love and Thunder” filmmaker appears in his DCEU film, “The Suicide Squad,” though fans have spent months trying to figure exactly who Waititi is playing. No major spoilers here, though the role is a small...

Comments / 0

Community Policy