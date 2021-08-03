Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Tanks but no tanks! German fined for WWII weapons arsenal

Posted by 
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l439Z_0bGCxRQe00

BERLIN — (AP) — A German court on Tuesday convicted an 84-year-old man of illegal weapons possession for having a personal arsenal that included a tank, a flak cannon and multiple other items of World War II-era military equipment.

The state district in the northern city of Kiel handed the man a suspended prison sentence of 14 months and ordered him to pay a fine of 250,000 euros ($300,000), the German news agency dpa reported.

It also ordered the defendant, whose name was not given in line with German privacy laws, to sell or donate the 45-ton tank and the anti-aircraft cannon to a museum or a collector within the next two years.

Authorities discovered the illegal military arsenal during a 2015 raid of the collector’s storage facility in northern Germany in an investigation into black market Nazi-era art that turned up two bronze horse statues which once stood in front of Adolf Hitler’s chancellery. Those items were in another man’s possession.

During the raid of the defendant's property, authorities also seized machine guns, automatic pistols and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition.

Local media reported at the time that the man made no secret of his weapons collection and even brought the tank out during a bad winter to use as a snow plow.

Before the court's verdict was announced, the defendant's lawyer read out a confession on his client's behalf, dpa reported.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
4K+
Followers
22K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adolf Hitler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwii#Arsenal#Northern Germany#German#Ap#Dpa#Nazi#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Germany
Related
PoliticsPosted by
Daily Mail

Nazi time capsule containing a picture of Adolf Hitler, brass knuckles and revolver is discovered hidden in a wall in a German house after they were stashed away from American soldiers in 1945

Brass knuckles, old letters and a portrait of Adolf Hitler are among the trove of WWII Nazi artifacts found hiding behind a wall of a home in Hagen, Germany. The 'Nazi time capsule' was discovered during renovations following a severe flood that hit the region in July, which killed 190 people and cost billions of dollars in damages.
PoliticsBBC

German lawyers wrangle over pensioner's WW2 tank in basement

Lawyers in Germany are wrangling over how to deal with a pensioner who stored a World War Two tank, anti-aircraft gun and torpedo in his basement. The items were removed from a house in the northern town of Heikendorf in 2015 with the help of the army. Prosecutors and defence...
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

Irishman with huge haul of guns and samurai swords is arrested in Germany 'after writing to authorities warning he intended to carry out an attack'

An Irish man with a huge arsenal of weapons has been arrested in Germany after allegedly writing to authorities warning he intended to carry out an attack. The man, reported to be 53, was caught with firearms including gas and air guns, samurai swords, crossbows and daggers, according to Germany's Bild newspaper.
ProtestsPosted by
Fox News

Germany protesters slam 'unbearable level of arrogance' as lockdown fears loom

Thousands turned out in Berlin on Sunday to protest the German government’s anti-coronavirus measures despite a ban on the gatherings, leading to clashes with police and the detention of some 600 protesters. Local authorities had banned several different protests this weekend, including one from the Stuttgart-based Querdenker movement, but protesters...
PoliticsBBC

German pensioner given hefty fine for WW2 tank in house

A pensioner in Germany has been convicted of illegal weapons possession after he was found to own an extensive personal arsenal including a tank. The defendant, 84, has been handed a suspended prison sentence of 14 months and has been ordered to pay a fine of €250,000 (£213,469). Officials found...
Politicsriverbender.com

German court sets trial date for former Nazi guard, aged 100

BERLIN (AP) — A German court has set a trial date for a 100-year-old man who is charged with 3,518 counts of accessory to murder on allegations he served as a Nazi SS guard at a concentration camp on the outskirts of Berlin during World War II. A spokeswoman for...
Politicschatsports.com

Belarus Olympian who fears for her safety is granted a visa to Poland

TOKYO — Poland granted a visa Monday to a Belarusian Olympic sprinter who said she feared for her safety and that her team’s officials tried to force her to fly home, where the autocratic government was accused of diverting a flight to arrest a dissident journalist. An activist group that...
Public SafetyBirmingham Star

Nazi camp guard, 100, to stand trial in Germany

A former concentration camp guard will stand trial in October. The 100 year old is accused of complicity in 3 518 murders. Germany has been hunting down former Nazi staff since the 2011 conviction of John Demjanjuk. A 100-year-old former concentration camp guard will stand trial in Germany in October...
MilitaryThe Jewish Press

2 Bazooka Rockets from Six-Day War Found in Jerusalem

Construction workers digging near Ammunition Hill in Jerusalem, preparing the are laying the light rail tracks were startled Sunday when they came upon two Bazooka projectiles, apparently left behind by the Jordanian army during the 1967 Six-Day War. Jerusalem District police sappers were alerted to the scene, and carefully removed...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Leading Belarus opposition figure who refused to leave country goes on trial

A leader of the street protests against Alexander Lukashenko in the wake of last year’s disputed Belarus presidential election has appeared in court accused of conspiring to seize power, creating an extremist organisation and calling for actions damaging state security.The trial of Maria Kolesnikova and lawyer Maxim Znak, both leading members of the opposition Coordination Council, is taking place behind closed doors in Minsk.The pair will be imprisoned for up to 12 years if convicted.Kolesnikova resisted authorities’ attempts to force her to leave the country. When security officers drove her to the border with Ukraine in September, she ripped up...
Posted by
KRMG

Germany: Extremism probe for driver who caused 13 crashes

BERLIN — (AP) — Berlin police said on Friday that they are investigating whether Polish man a detained in connection with more than a dozen traffic accidents in the German capital had extremist motives in causing the crashes. Police said witnesses reported seeing the driver of a Peugeot van crash...

Comments / 0

Community Policy