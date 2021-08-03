Cancel
Abrahamson: Tenth, sad but not disappointed -- because the love of family is so sweet

WSLS
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO — Tyra Gittens, who competes for Trinidad and Tobago, finished 10th Tuesday in the women’s long jump, a blip in the frenzy of sports and more on a given day at these Tokyo Olympics. This was likely just the warmup act for the Paris 2024 Games three years from...

www.wsls.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Grant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Texas A M#Team Trinidad#Christian#Nisi#Tiktok
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Relationships
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
