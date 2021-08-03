Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas City, MO

Police Say Man fatally shot blocks from Kansas City park

By News
nodawaybroadcasting.com
 5 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police in Kansas City say a man has died after being shot several blocks north of Ivanhoe Park. Police say the shooting happened just before 10 p.m. Saturday, when the shooting call came in. Arriving officers found a man with gunshot wounds unresponsive on the ground. The man was taken by paramedics to a hospital, where he died. Police have not released the man’s name. Investigators say the victim had been involved in an argument with other people before the shooting. Police have not announced any arrests or suspects.

nodawaybroadcasting.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, MO
Government
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#City Park#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban takes key northern Afghan cities as battles rage on

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Taliban fighters seized most of the capital of northern Afghanistan’s key Kunduz province on Sunday, and took another neighboring provincial capital after a monthlong siege. The advances were the latest in a series of blows to government forces as U.S. troops complete their pullout after nearly two decades in the country.
PoliticsPosted by
NBC News

Top aide to embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigns

A top aide to embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned Sunday, saying in a statement that the last two years have been “emotionally and mentally trying.”. The resignation of Melissa DeRosa comes as Cuomo faces calls to step down after New York’s attorney general released a report alleging Cuomo sexually harassed nearly a dozen women and violated state and federal laws.
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Markie Post, 'Night Court' and 'The Fall Guy' actor, dies at 70

Markie Post, the actor known for her roles in shows like "Night Court" and "The Kids Are Alright," has died at the age of 70, her family announced on Saturday. "With great sadness, the family of actress Markie Post tonight shares her passing after a three year, ten month battle with cancer," her family said in a statement to NBC News.
NBC News

Dixie Fire grows to second largest in California history

The Dixie Fire became the second-largest wildfire in California history Sunday as thousands of residents remained under evacuation orders and more than 10,000 buildings stood in its path. The fire, which began July 14 and leveled much of the historic Sierra Nevada town of Greenville last week, grew to 463,477...
Posted by
CNN

Julie Bowen of 'Modern Family' helped rescue a hiker who fainted in a Utah national park

(CNN) — Actor Julie Bowen of "Modern Family" and her sister helped rescue a hiker when she fainted last week at Arches National Park in Moab, Utah, the hiker told CNN. "They could have just ignored me, passed on, but they didn't," Minnie John said Saturday. "She could have gone on -- she must have had a busy agenda that was disturbed because of me. They treated me, a stranger, with love and respect."

Comments / 0

Community Policy