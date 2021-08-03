Police Say Man fatally shot blocks from Kansas City park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police in Kansas City say a man has died after being shot several blocks north of Ivanhoe Park. Police say the shooting happened just before 10 p.m. Saturday, when the shooting call came in. Arriving officers found a man with gunshot wounds unresponsive on the ground. The man was taken by paramedics to a hospital, where he died. Police have not released the man’s name. Investigators say the victim had been involved in an argument with other people before the shooting. Police have not announced any arrests or suspects.