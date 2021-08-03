Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Saweetie is lastest celebrity to partner with McDonald’s for special menu meal

By Kelly Tyko
Posted by 
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

McDonald’s is teaming with hip-hop artist Saweetie for its next celebrity menu collaboration. The fast-food chain announced Thursday that the “Saweetie Meal” will arrive at participating restaurants nationwide starting Aug. 9. It includes a Big Mac, four-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium fries, medium Sprite, Tangy BBQ Sauce and “Saweetie ‘N Sour” sauce. McDonald’s said it renamed its Sweet ‘N Sour sauce for the new meal.

chicago.suntimes.com

Comments / 0

Chicago Sun-Times

Chicago Sun-Times

Chicago, IL
5K+
Followers
23K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The hardest-working paper in America.

 https://chicago.suntimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J Balvin
Person
Saweetie
Person
Travis Scott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Food Drink#Mcdonald#Big Mac#Chicken Mcnuggets#South Korean
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BTS
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsThrillist

McDonald's Is Giving Away Free Fries for Life on July 13

ICYMI, McDonald's is rolling out a new rewards program—one that will get you free food just for signing up—and to celebrate the official nationwide launch on July 13, the golden-arched fast food joint is celebrating with, naturally, more free food. On Tuesday, all MyMcDonalds Rewards members can snag free fries...
RestaurantsPosted by
Best Life

Wendy's Is Permanently Getting Rid of This Menu Item

When you pull up to the drive-thru, you know some fast food items will always be around, like a burger, fries, and soda. Then there are others that are fleeting and only on the menu for a limited time, like the McRib at McDonald's or a Girl Scout cookie-themed blizzard at Dairy Queen. But there's nothing more disappointing than the feeling of going to order something you've been eating for years, only to learn that it's not just sold out for the day, but gone for good. Recently, that's exactly what happened to customers at Wendy's, who realized that locations across the country are no longer selling one beloved item. And it turns out, it's about to be gone for good. Read on to find out what the fast food chain is getting rid of permanently and how fans are responding.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mental_Floss

McDonald's Free Fry Refills Are Their Best-Kept Secret

McDonald's denies the existence of an official secret menu, but some locations do offer special ordering hacks to customers in the know. TikTok user Orlando Johnson highlighted one of the fast food chain's best-kept secrets in a recent video. As Newsweek reports, your order of French fries from McDonald's may come with a free refill: All you have to do is ask for it.
Janesville, WIPosted by
Q985

Janesville Woman Bites Boyfriend, Gave Cops Hell Because of McDonald’s Menu

When the damn menu flips to breakfast and you just want a damn cheeseburger....Curses McD's, curses! Oh, and let me guess...the ice cream machine isn't working!?!. A Janesville, Wisc woman was in the a McDonald's drive thru when the menu flipped to breakfast. (Editors note this happened a few years back and some things have changes with the TIMING of the menu flip, but this story is too damn good).
RestaurantsPopculture

Has In-N-Out Secretly Entered the Chicken Sandwich Wars on Its Hidden Menu?

Has In-N-Out burger quietly entered the chicken sandwich wars between Chick-Fil-A, Popeyes, Burger King, McDonald's and others. Casualties have been at a minimum despite the fried nature of the sandwiches and the frenzy surrounding them, but not all chicken decisions are created equal. For In-N-Out, the vaunted secret menu seems...
RestaurantsThrillist

Taco Bell's New Meal Bundle Comes with 5 Popular Menu Items for $7

Taco Bell's always serving up tasty new menu offerings. So much so that it can be hard to pick just one. Thankfully, the Forth Meal founder offers several bundles to make it easier to order your favorites and save a little money at the same time. The latest T-Bell bundle gets you five menu options for $7.
Food & Drinksfemalefirst.co.uk

Nutritionist keeps McDonald's in cupboard for two years

A nutritionist has kept McDonald's food in her cupboard for two years in a bid to prove that it will not go stale. A woman has been storing McDonald's food in her cupboard for two years to prove that it "never goes off". The nutritionist keeps a range of fast...
CelebritiesPosted by
97.9 The Beat

Saweetie Gets Her Own McDonald’s Signature Order

Saweetie is doing quite alright. Today (July 29), McDonald’s announced that the platinum rapper is bringing her own signature order to stores, and fans, nationwide. Beginning on August 9 you’ll be able to order The Saweetie Meal that consists of Big Mac®, 4-piece Chicken McNuggets®, medium World Famous Fries®, a medium Sprite®, Tangy BBQ Sauce and “Saweetie ‘N Sour” sauce. It’s the same Sweet ‘N Sour sauce you’re used to, but renamed since it is her own meal.
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

3 Controversial Secrets About Wendy's Food, Former Employee Says

Today in "restaurant employees shading their place of work news," a former Wendy's employee has dropped the mic after delivering a social media exposé of what he thinks fans of the chain should know. A recent Marketing Dive interview with Carl Loredo, Wendy's chief marketing officer, suggested Wendy's recently became...
Restaurantshotradiomaine.com

(News) McDonald’s is Releasing a Saweetie Meal

McDonald’s is letting Saweetie on the menu. She becomes the latest artist to have their own combo. The Saweetie Meal will have “icy new packaging” and include a Big Mac, four-piece chicken McNuggets, medium fries, a Saweetie ‘N Sour sauce, and a Sprite. It will be available starting on August 9th!
Food & DrinksPosted by
Reuters

McDonald's sales surge on BTS meal craze, easing restrictions

July 28 (Reuters) - McDonald’s Corp said easing COVID-19 restrictions and the roaring popularity of a new meal inspired by South Korean pop band BTS helped the world’s biggest fast-food chain beat Wall Street expectations for global sales on Wednesday. Same-store sales jumped 40.5% in the second quarter and exceeded...
Food & Drinkspapermag.com

Get a Taste of 'Saweetie N Sour' Sauce at McDonald's

In recent months, Saweetie's become somewhat of a culinary influencer. From slathering her spaghetti with ranch dressing, to creating the infamous "McGangBang," she could host her own show and we'd all tune in just to see what concoction she can think up next. The first step on her journey into the foodsphere? Joining forces with McDonald's to curate a menu of the rapper's favorite items.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Saweetie McDonald's Meal Causes A Twitter Uproar

Saweetie came through with a big-time announcement on Thursday morning, and it wasn't what anybody (including Nick Cannon) was expecting. The rapper notified her fans that she will be following in the footsteps of Travis Scott and BTS, sponsoring her own meal at McDonald's. Starting on August 9, the "Saweetie...

Comments / 0

Community Policy