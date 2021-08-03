Saweetie is lastest celebrity to partner with McDonald’s for special menu meal
McDonald’s is teaming with hip-hop artist Saweetie for its next celebrity menu collaboration. The fast-food chain announced Thursday that the “Saweetie Meal” will arrive at participating restaurants nationwide starting Aug. 9. It includes a Big Mac, four-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium fries, medium Sprite, Tangy BBQ Sauce and “Saweetie ‘N Sour” sauce. McDonald’s said it renamed its Sweet ‘N Sour sauce for the new meal.chicago.suntimes.com
