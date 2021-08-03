Fulton County Will Overcharge Jurisdictions For 2021 Elections And Cities Go Right Along

Please Follow us on Gab, Minds, Telegram, Rumble, Gab TV, GETTR. The Fulton County jurisdictions who have entered into an agreement with Fulton County to conduct their municipal elections this year, will not be saving the taxpayers any money, nor will they be receiving a refund or “truing up” after the election, as done previously. We make this statement based on this year’s Intergovernmental agreement or ‘IGA” which you can read in full on the PDF tab below.