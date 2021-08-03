The biggest winners on MLB trade deadline

Mike and Jesse run through some of the biggest trades from a very eventful MLB trade deadline and what trades could mean for the card values of players like Kris Bryant, Javier Báez, Anthony Rizzo, and Max Scherzer. They then briefly touch on Russell Westbrook being traded to the Los Angeles Lakers and why now is a good time to hold on to Russ cards. Next, they recap their time at this year’s National Sports Collectors Convention in Chicago and discuss the size of the crowd, what made this year’s National different from previous years, and what could be improved in the future. Then they close the show with some mailbag questions.