Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Shouts for Joy: Hear the Loudest Celebrations From Olympic Athletes in Tokyo

By Alec Greaney
Posted by 
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you've just achieved a near super-human feat on the world stage, it's hard to imagine you'd hold in the super swell of emotions and excitement that drove you there. No matter the sport at this Tokyo Olympics — be it boxing or wrestling, gymnastics or high jump, lifting or fencing, table tennis or canoe — athletes have continued to express their post-event excitement in the loudest of ways, screaming and celebrating with all their might.

www.nbcchicago.com

Comments / 0

NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
57K+
Followers
36K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simone Biles
Person
Tom Daley
Person
Clayton Murphy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Gymnastics#Summer Olympics#Nbc Olympics#Ap#Japanese#Kanji#Usa Gymnastics#Usagym
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
GymnasticsNewsweek

How Much Money Has Simone Biles Lost After Pulling Out of Olympics Finals?

Simone Biles has forfeited at least two opportunities for a medal, after withdrawing from two gymnastics finals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, citing mental health concerns. Four-time Olympic gold medalist Biles, 24, has received an outpouring of support from fellow athletes, celebrities, and the public following announcements that she had pulled out of Tuesday's women's team final and Thursday's all-round final.
FootballPosted by
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Has Message For Simone Biles After Olympics Return

On Tuesday night, Simone Biles made her return to the Summer Olympics after withdrawing from most of her events. In her return to the competition floor, Biles competed in the balance beam and took home the bronze medal. While it wasn’t what she was hoping for when she first got to Tokyo, earning any medal after fighting through “the twisties” is an achievement.
Sportswashingtonnewsday.com

Thompson-Herah was barred from competing in the Olympics after she posted footage of her own victory on social media.

Olympic sprint queen Thompson-Herah banned for posting footage of her own win. After being banned for broadcasting footage of her own victory at the Tokyo Olympics, Jamaican sprint queen Elaine Thompson-Herah provoked a rare retreat from social media behemoth Facebook. Thompson-Herah put up video on the Facebook-owned platform Instagram showing...
WorldBBC

Tokyo Olympics: Georgia athletes removed from Games after sightseeing trip

Two Georgian silver medallists were told to leave the Olympic Games for taking a sightseeing trip in Tokyo. Leaving the athletes' village for non-Games purposes is against measures designed to protect against Covid-19. Japan has extended a state of emergency in the city following a surge in cases. "We took...
TennisThe Guardian

Tokyo 2020 Olympics: BMX joy for GB and Australia, tennis and gymnastics – live!

I cannot wait to see this. This is what it’s all about (and lots of other things besides). Bronze! Pan Cheng Tsung of Taiwain wins the playoff!. Golf: A par at 18 is enough to eliminate Morikawa and snaffle the bronze for Pan! He shot a first-round 74, then responded with 66, 66, 63 – what an effort. And who’d have picked him to outlast Morikawa, Matsuyama and McIlroy in a playoff?
Houston, TXESPN

Houston Texans' Jonathan Owens sick over girlfriend Simone Biles' saga

HOUSTON -- Early in the morning on July 27, Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens was watching his girlfriend, Simone Biles, compete in the Olympics. But after she vaulted in the gymnastics team final and walked off to talk to her coach, Owens said he felt sick to his stomach, knowing what Biles was going through. Biles withdrew from the event, later saying she needed to focus on her mental health after experiencing the "twisties" while competing.

Comments / 0

Community Policy