First, in honor/horror of Oklahoma and Texas breaking ties with the Big 12, we talk about what’s to become of college football. The short answer is that more changes are probably on the horizon, as the money is too good to ignore for the sake of tradition or nostalgia (although Oklahoma State and Texas A&M can certainly be mad about those things). Conferences are likely to continue to grow, merge and leave some teams out in the cold. The Big 12 may shatter without its marquee names, and the college game may start to look a lot more like the pros. Geography would cease to matter in a Pac-12 that absorbs TCU or a Big Ten that spans Rutgers to Kansas. The SEC is very much in the driver’s seat in the absence of leadership from the NCAA, and long term, it doesn’t seem too far-fetched that we would end up with only a couple of super-conferences. We’ll see if SEC commissioner Greg Sankey handles that version of a Super League better than Florentino Pérez.