Two Montana nurse practitioners have been sentenced to prison after conspiring to defraud Medicare out of over $8 million between them. Public Information Officer Clair Johnson Howard with the The United States Attorney’s Office of Montana reported on Friday that 34 year-old Janae Nichole Harper of Kalispell and 54 year-old Mark Allen Hill of North Dakota were sentenced to less than a year in prison, but are required to reimburse Medicare for nearly $13 million.