Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mayville, NY

After years of water troubles, Mayville looking to draw from Chautauqua Lake

By WBFO-FM 88.7
wbfo.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot only is Mayville connected to a new well for its water system, the Chautauqua County village is also looking at hooking into a more traditional water source. The village has had considerable trouble with the water system in the last few years, most recently with a chemical contamination problem that shut down the well last December and the drought this summer that pushed water levels down to where a water conservation order was issued.

www.wbfo.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mayville, NY
Mayville, NY
Government
Chautauqua County, NY
Government
County
Chautauqua County, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chautauqua Lake#Water Systems#Water Conservation#Water Level#Drought
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Resurgent Taliban take provincial capital, kill Afghan govt spokesman

KABUL, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Taliban insurgents captured an Afghan provincial capital and killed the government's senior media officer in Kabul on Friday amid a deteriorating security situation as U.S. and other foreign troops withdraw. A police spokesman in southern Nimroz province said the capital Zaranj had fallen to the...
SportsPosted by
Reuters

IOC removes two Belarus coaches, sprinter says order came from 'high up'

TOKYO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Two Belarus coaches who cut short sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya's Tokyo Games have had their accreditation revoked and were removed from the athletes village, the IOC said on Friday. Athletics head coach Yuri Moisevich and team official Artur Shumak were asked to leave the Olympic village,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy