After years of water troubles, Mayville looking to draw from Chautauqua Lake
Not only is Mayville connected to a new well for its water system, the Chautauqua County village is also looking at hooking into a more traditional water source. The village has had considerable trouble with the water system in the last few years, most recently with a chemical contamination problem that shut down the well last December and the drought this summer that pushed water levels down to where a water conservation order was issued.www.wbfo.org
