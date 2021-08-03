Eagles News: Restructured contracts for Derek Barnett and Lane Johnson
Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... The Philadelphia Eagles have restructured the contracts of defensive end Derek Barnett and tackle Lane Johnson, according to Tim McManus of ESPN.com. [...] McManus notes that while the restructures free up cap space for this year, they are believed to be just for general cap management reasons and not to accomplish a current goal such as a player acquisition or new contract for an existing player.www.bleedinggreennation.com
