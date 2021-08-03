Cancel
College Sports

Penn State Daily Headlines: Tuesday, August 3

By Scott Cole
247Sports
247Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to the Lions247 With Fight On State Penn State Daily Headlines page. We are happy to provide this as a service to our community and to the rest of the Nittany Nation. News about Penn State football, recruiting and other sports is available all year long anymore. Rather than have you break your browser searching for it all, we're here to collect as much of it as possible in one place. Why? Because we know it helps Penn State fans AND because we know we have the best online community where people will discuss what they read — whatever the source.

247sports.com

247Sports

247Sports

College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Nick Saban Admits 1 Thing ‘Scares Him To Death’

The Alabama Crimson Tide dominated their way to a national championship victory this past year, capping off an undefeated season with a win over Ohio State in the title game. Nick Saban claimed his seventh national championship as a head coach and continued to distinguish himself as one of the best leaders college football has ever seen.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

3 Big 12 Schools Reportedly Reached Out To Pac-12

The Big 12, as we currently know it, is on the verge of obliteration. Texas and Oklahoma are reportedly on their way to the SEC, leaving eight members of the conference in the dust. Is there a hero to save the day? Insert the Pac-12. According to TCU insider Jeremy...
NFLRoll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Jalen Hurts on the move?

Last night via CBS Sports, this little tidbit blew up, re: Deshaun Watson trade rumors. It’s no secret that Watson is unhappy in Houston. After enduring more sacks than any NFL quarterback the last five years, why wouldn’t he be? The Texans and their genius coaching and managerial staff (Oh, wait. Sorry. That was the same guy last season) did not prioritize offensive line personnel or efficient playcalling (and thus his health) for the first five years of his career. But, after there was a change in coaches last season, and Watson was freed from Houston’s overreliance on slow-developing play-action plays, for the first time in his career Watson left games with as clean a jersey as he was apt to get — overall Watson took 12 sacks in 11 games down the stretch, and had a 7.6% sack rate for the season (which was still far above league average).
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Notre Dame News

On Wednesday, the college football world received major news regarding Notre Dame’s home opener for the 2021 season. Notre Dame’s matchup with Toledo on Sept. 11 will be exclusively on Peacock, NBC’s exclusive streaming service. The network also announced that all home games for the Fighting Irish will be streamed on the app this season.
College SportsUSA Today

CBS Sports predicts where the rest of the Big 12 teams will land

It is pretty well documented that Texas and Oklahoma are leaving the Big 12 and taking their talents to the SEC. The two teams informed the Big 12 that they would not be renewing their grant of rights, and at the latest will find themselves in their desired conference by 2025, that is if they do not fork over the $70 million to the Big 12 which would allow them to join another conference as soon as 2022.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Major Ohio State QB News

In a stunning development that could have major implications in the college football national title race, Ohio State five-star quarterback Quinn Ewers will forgo his senior year of high school and enroll early. Ewers is the No. 1 overall prospect in the Class of 2022 per 247Sports. Over the past...
Penn, PAState College

Penn State Football: Cliff Cashes In

MECHANICSBURG — Sean Clifford got paid here on Saturday. He used his name, image and likeness to make what I guess was a grand or two, maybe a bit more. And I helped write the check. Long a proponent of NIL laws, I wanted to put my money where my...
Indianapolis, INFOX43.com

Penn State awaits White Jr.'s decision

INDIANAPOLIS — Name, image, and likeness, or NIL were talked about everywhere at Big Ten Media Days. But there were three other letters on James Franklin's mind; MLB. Malvern Prep standout Lonnie White Jr. is committed to playing football and baseball for the Nittany Lions this upcoming school year. While Coach Franklin is no stranger to having recruiting competition from a Pittsburgh team, it's not normally the Pirates.
NFLPosted by
AllPennState

Penn State Training Camp Confidential

Penn State coach James Franklin opened Big Ten media days last month by establishing a sense of place. Franklin stood on the field of Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, site of his team's 38-31 victory over Wisconsin in the 2016 Big Ten title game, and discussed his team's plans to return.
Ohio Statesaturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts every game on Ohio State's 2021 schedule

Ohio State is on a run of dominance in the B1G and is looking to make it five straight conference titles. During the shortened 2020 season, the Buckeyes looked strong early on before a close call against Indiana. Ohio State then alternated cancellations around a dominant win against Michigan State before advancing to the B1G Title Game.

