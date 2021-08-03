Cancel
Chemistry

Metamaterial sculpts heart-shaped darkness from light

Physics World
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers in the US have shown for the first time how regions of complete darkness within a beam of light can be shaped precisely. Using specially engineered metasurfaces, Federico Capasso and colleagues at Harvard University generated curved 2D sheets where the light intensities are zero. Remarkably, the sheets resemble heart-shaped cookie cutters (see figure). Their technique has a wide array of potential applications including trapping particles and the optical imaging of structures on sub-wavelength scales.

physicsworld.com

