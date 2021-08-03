Cathay Pacific has gifted free unlimited business class tickets for an entire year to Olympic medalists.
Athletes who have won the Tokyo Olympics medals won’t be riding high on success and adulations alone, they will be flying free too! Cathay Pacific Airways declared that it will give all Hong Kong athletes who have won the Tokyo Olympics medals an unlimited number of business class tickets for a year, to and from any Cathay Pacific destination to celebrate the Hong Kong team’s impressive achievements. A lot of airlines have extended their support to their respective Olympic teams by flying them to the games and back. But where a grand gesture is concerned, this medal is won by Cathay Pacific Airways.luxurylaunches.com
Comments / 0