Calhoun County, SC

Flood Advisory issued for Calhoun, Lexington, Orangeburg, Richland, Sumter by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-03 07:37:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-03 09:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Calhoun; Lexington; Orangeburg; Richland; Sumter The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a * Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Calhoun County in central South Carolina Southeastern Lexington County in central South Carolina Northwestern Orangeburg County in central South Carolina Southeastern Richland County in central South Carolina Western Sumter County in central South Carolina * Until 930 AM EDT. * At 828 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Columbia, McEntire Air Base, St. Matthews, Eastover, Congaree National Park, Gadsden, Hopkins, Horrel Hill, North, Cameron, Neeses, Livingston, Fort Motte and Creston. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. This includes the following highways Interstate 26 between mile markers 130 and 145.

alerts.weather.gov

