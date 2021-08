Bela D Media has announced the addition of the V Alto Choir v2.0 to its on going ONE Audition concept. “One Audition, is a unique, affordable way to discover and experiment with Bela D Media products. Each select patch is enhanced with Bela D Medias advanced scripts and is fully compatible with Native Instruments Kontakt 4, 5 or 6 – full retail versions. There is zero reduction of sample quality or play-ability.”