Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Mercedes-Benz and GROB launch battery cooperation

By Editorial Calendar
automotiveworld.com
 3 days ago

Mercedes-Benz is intensifying its cooperation with GROB-WERKE in the field of manufacturing technology, expanding its production capacity and know-how for next-generation batteries. Local battery production is a key differentiator for Mercedes-Benz and its electric push. The company’s global battery production network will include nine battery factories on three continents underscoring...

www.automotiveworld.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#German#Electric First#The Board Of Management#Mercedes Benz Ag#Mercedes Eq#Sindelfingen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Mercedes-Benz
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Thailand
Country
China
Related
Economyautomotiveworld.com

Geely Automobile Holding sales volume for July 2021 reach 99,275 units

Geely Automobile Holding Limited (Group) announced that the the total sales volume of the Group (including the sales volume of LYNK & CO-branded vehicles sold by the Group’s 50%-owned joint venture) for the month of July 2021 was 99,275 units, a decrease of approximately 6% from the same period last year and down approximately 1% from June 2021. Of the total sales volume in July 2021, 7,794 units were new energy and electrified vehicles. The Group’s exports volume was up approximately 56% year-on-year to 7,054 units in the month of July 2021. During the month of July 2021, the Group’s total sales volume in the China market was 92,221 units, a decrease of around 8% from the same period last year. The total sales volume in the first seven months of 2021 was 729,512 units, an increase of approximately 15% from the same period last year, achieving 48% of the Group’s full year sales volume target of 1,530,000 units in 2021.
Businessngtnews.com

Daimler Truck and Cummins Collaborate on Commercial Vehicle Engines

Daimler Truck AG and Cummins Inc. have signed a global strategic partnership for medium-duty engines. Cummins will invest in the further development of the medium-duty engine platform and its global production and delivery starting in the second half of the decade for Daimler Trucks & Buses. Daimler Truck AG will no longer invest its own funds in the further development of its medium-duty engines for the Euro VII emissions standard.
Charleston, SCautomotive-fleet.com

Mercedes-Benz Vans Celebrates 15 Years in Charleston

More than 200,000 Sprinter and Metris vans have been assembled in North Charleston and delivered to destinations in the U.S. since June 2006. At that time, the small Charleston plant was performing semi-knockdown (SKD) assembly and was better known as DaimlerChrysler Manufacturing International (DCMI) with a team of 100 employees.
CarsAutoweek.com

Mercedes-Benz S680 Guard Is the V12 Sedan of Presidents

Latest factory-armored Mercedes-Benz S680 Guard 4Matic features VR10 level of ballistic protection. 6.0-liter V12 churns out 604 hp and 612 lb-ft of torque, with the S680 being among the last cars to feature the 12-cylinder engine. The upcoming Pullman Guard model is expected to offer even more luxury and room,...
Economyautomotiveworld.com

Second-life battery hubs set to power up ŠKODA retailers

ŠKODA is introducing innovative new power hubs across its retailer network – powered by second-life electric car batteries. The hubs store sustainably generated electricity in end-of-life lithium-ion batteries that will eventually be taken from the brand’s electric models. The system, which has been developed in partnership with the Czech technology company IBG Česko, can be used to power retailer and workshop buildings and deliver rapid charging for customer cars.
Continental, OHautomotiveworld.com

Continental is supplying all innovative, disruptive makers of premium electric vehicles with interior surfaces

Continental is shaping the future of automobility. As a provider of visionary ideas for the automotive industry, the company is actively redefining vehicle interiors as trendy, mobile work and living spaces that are much more than just functional. For this purpose, the technology company Continental is supplying all of the world’s innovative and disruptive premium manufacturers with state-of-the-art surface materials. “In 2020 alone, we generated about a tenth of our global sales with interior materials for electrically powered vehicles. We are experiencing tailwind that has helped us growing faster than the market,” explains Dr. Dirk Leiß, responsible for the Surface Solutions business unit at Continental. In 2020, Continental produced a total of about 100 million square meters of surface materials – nearly the equivalent of 14,000 German soccer fields or 17,000 American football fields. “Our outlook for the future also gives us great cause for optimism, with orders already on our books worth a total of about a billion euros over the entire model cycles of the vehicles concerned,” adds Leiß.
Economygmauthority.com

GM Committed To Achieving #1 Electric Vehicle Market Share In North America

General Motors has big plans when it comes to the electric vehicle segment, aiming to launch 30 new EV models worldwide by 2025. In addition, General Motors states it’s committed to reaching the number-one spot with regard to electric vehicle market share in North America. General Motors set the goal...
EconomyLas Vegas Herald

Alternative Fuel Vehicle Market Giants Spending Is Going to Boom with Ford Motor, Jaguar Land Rover, Toyota Motor

A new business intelligence report released by Advance Market Analytics with title Global Alternative Fuel Vehicle Market Insights, forecast to 2027. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Global Alternative Fuel Vehicle Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Businessautomotiveworld.com

Fisker and Bridgestone unite sustainability ambitions with partnership on groundbreaking Fisker Ocean electric vehicle

United in their vision for a more sustainable future of mobility, Fisker Inc. (“Fisker”), passionate creator of the world’s most sustainable electric vehicles and advanced mobility solutions, and Bridgestone, a global leader in tyres and rubber providing solutions for safe and sustainable mobility, are today announcing a new partnership. Fisker has selected Bridgestone as the exclusive tyre partner for the much-anticipated Fisker Ocean all-electric SUV.
Economyautomotiveworld.com

XPeng announces vehicle delivery results for July 2021

XPeng Inc. (“XPeng” or the “Company”), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (“Smart EV”) company, today announced its vehicle delivery results for July 2021. For this month, XPeng recorded its highest-ever monthly deliveries of 8,040 Smart EVs, representing a 228% increase year-over-year, and a 22% increase over last month. Deliveries...
Economyautomotiveworld.com

Volvo Cars reports global sales of 56,883 cars in July

Volvo Cars reported global sales of 56,883 cars in July, down 8.7 per cent compared with the same period last year. The decrease was mainly a result of lower sales numbers in Europe, as well as an unusually strong global sales performance in July last year, when dealers started to open for deliveries after Covid-19 lockdowns. Further, volumes were impacted by the global shortage of semiconductors.
Economyautomotiveworld.com

Tesla Megapack fire spotlights battery safety challenges

A lithium-ion battery fire in Australia has resurfaced discussions around the risks associated with electric vehicle (EV) batteries. The situation relates to a huge installation of Tesla batteries which were being used for renewable energy storage near Melbourne, Victoria. The fire erupted during a test procedure and engulfed the shipping...
Businessautomotiveworld.com

Siemens Advanta and the Institute for Automotive Research (IfA) to shape automotive industry’s transformation process

Zukunftswerkstatt 4.0, which translates to “Workshop for the Future 4.0,” and Siemens Advanta, Siemens’ Business Unit for digital transformation consulting and implementation, are jointly exploring innovative technologies that span the customer journey in the field of automotive sales and after-sales. The aim is to develop new approaches for digital products and services in all areas related to connected electric vehicles and autonomous driving – and thus help shape the future of mobility.
Businessbodyshopbusiness.com

Mercedes-Benz to Go All Electric by 2030

Mercedes-Benz announced it is getting ready to go all electric by the end of the decade, where market conditions allow. Shifting from electric-first to electric-only, the world’s preeminent luxury car company is accelerating toward an emissions-free and software-driven future. By 2022, Mercedes-Benz will have battery electric vehicles (BEV) in all...
CarsMilton Daily Standard

2021 Mercedes-Benz S580 4Matic

This week it’s one of the most distinguished models we drive, namely the new 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S580 4Matic (all wheel drive). Featuring an enhanced yet still S-Class legendary look, spectacular cabin, and near 500-horsepower twin-turbo V8 at your beckon, this high-end consumer vehicle delivers only the finest in outstanding comfort inside and out. Mechanically it even features a unique and $1,300 optional 10-degree rear-axle steer, upping its handling characteristics in a seamless fashion. The only “higher-up” one can go at Mercedes-Benz is the S-Class Maybach, which starts at $189K and is assembled on the S-Class platform.
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

Mercedes-Benz EQE Is the Electric E-Class With a Hyperscreen

The Mercedes-Benz EQ lineup of electric alternatives to mainstream, gas- and diesel-fed Benzes continues its inexorable growth. Meet the new EQE, the electric E-Class-sized offering that will debut at the IAA auto show newly taking place in Munich, Germany this year instead of its longtime home in Frankfurt. Just as...
Carstheedgemarkets.com

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia launches new E-Class E200 Avantgarde and E300 AMG

KUALA LUMPUR (July 29): Mercedes-Benz Malaysia (MBM) today has launched the new Mercedes-Benz E-Class, namely the E 200 Avantgarde and E 300 AMG Line at a retail price (without insurance) of RM326,943 and RM375,432 respectively. According to the company, the E 200 Avantgarde can go from 0-100km per hour in...
Home & Gardenyourchoiceway.com

2021 Mercedes-Benz S Class Review

The S-Class sedan’s Executive Line package is the choice for those who plan to ride in the back seat. The benchmark for luxury cars, the 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class sedan gets even roomier and tech-rich while the coupe and cabriolet carry over. What kind of car is the 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class?...

Comments / 0

Community Policy