Mercedes-Benz and GROB launch battery cooperation

Geely Automobile Holding Limited (Group) announced that the the total sales volume of the Group (including the sales volume of LYNK & CO-branded vehicles sold by the Group’s 50%-owned joint venture) for the month of July 2021 was 99,275 units, a decrease of approximately 6% from the same period last year and down approximately 1% from June 2021. Of the total sales volume in July 2021, 7,794 units were new energy and electrified vehicles. The Group’s exports volume was up approximately 56% year-on-year to 7,054 units in the month of July 2021. During the month of July 2021, the Group’s total sales volume in the China market was 92,221 units, a decrease of around 8% from the same period last year. The total sales volume in the first seven months of 2021 was 729,512 units, an increase of approximately 15% from the same period last year, achieving 48% of the Group’s full year sales volume target of 1,530,000 units in 2021.
