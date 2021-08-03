Foresight signs MOU for cooperation with global Chinese vehicle manufacturer Chery
Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., an innovator in automotive vision systems, announced today the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for a multiphase business cooperation with Wuhu Chery Technology Co., LTD (Chery), a global Chinese vehicle manufacturer and Xuanyuan Idrive Technology Co. Ltd. (XY), a subsidiary of Wuhan Guide Infrared Co. (Guide Infrared) (Shenzhen stock code: 002414, market cap of approximately $10 billion), a leading Chinese developer and manufacturer of infrared thermal imaging systems.www.automotiveworld.com
