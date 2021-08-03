Foresight signs MOU for cooperation with global Chinese vehicle manufacturer Chery

Continental is shaping the future of automobility. As a provider of visionary ideas for the automotive industry, the company is actively redefining vehicle interiors as trendy, mobile work and living spaces that are much more than just functional. For this purpose, the technology company Continental is supplying all of the world’s innovative and disruptive premium manufacturers with state-of-the-art surface materials. “In 2020 alone, we generated about a tenth of our global sales with interior materials for electrically powered vehicles. We are experiencing tailwind that has helped us growing faster than the market,” explains Dr. Dirk Leiß, responsible for the Surface Solutions business unit at Continental. In 2020, Continental produced a total of about 100 million square meters of surface materials – nearly the equivalent of 14,000 German soccer fields or 17,000 American football fields. “Our outlook for the future also gives us great cause for optimism, with orders already on our books worth a total of about a billion euros over the entire model cycles of the vehicles concerned,” adds Leiß.